3 Strategies India can deploy in the second T20 match against Australia

Australia v India - T20

India lost the first T20 match against Australia by four runs. The D/L method made the job difficult for India. They scored more than the Australian team, but could not reach the target of 174 runs. There have been some positives from the match. Shikhar Dhawan and a few middle-order batsmen did well. Kuldeep Yadav produced an awesome performance.

The second game is scheduled for November 23, 2018. India needs to employ a new strategy to win the second match of the series. Here are 3 strategies which can win the next match for India.

#3 Manish Pandey can replace KL Rahul

South Africa v India - T20 International

This is now an accepted fact that K.L. Rahul is out-of-form. In the current year, he scored a century and a half-century. Other than these two performances, his batting record has been dismal. He is getting the start but is unable to convert them to bigger scores. Kohli needs to rest Rahul and include Manish Pandey instead.

Manish Pandey has scored 538 runs in 28 matches at an average of 41.38 and a strike-rate of 122.83. With his inclusion, Kohli can have a choice to play him either at number 4 or number 5 position, depending on various circumstances.

He is also a right-arm medium pace bowler, so the captain can utilize him in case any of his mainstream bowlers go for runs.

#2 Krunal Pandya can be dropped and Yuzvendra Chahal can be included

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Krunal Pandya has played four matches so far and taken only one wicket. The economy rate has been high at 8.31. His performance with the batting has been dismal with 23 runs in four matches at an average of 23. He can be easily dropped on this pretext.

The Indian batting order is quite deep, so they do not need an all-rounder like Pandya. They need a quality spin bowler who can make the Australian batsmen uncomfortable and take wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal is an outstanding leg-spinner, who has taken 44 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 18.75 and an economy of 7.81.

He has variations like the googly, faster-one, and floater in his arsenal. Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been a great bowling pair for quite some time now. This move can ensure India a killer advantage against the Australians.

