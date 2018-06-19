2019 World Cup: 3 Teams that can Potentially Challenge India's World Cup hopes

These teams will pose a tough challenge to India

Varun Devanathan 19 Jun 2018

The 2019 World Cup is just a year away and the teams have already started preparing for the quadrennial event. India will be touring England next month and with the next World Cup being scheduled in England, this tour has additional importance associated with it.

Indian team is by far the strongest ODI team in world cricket at present and would probably start the World Cup as the favourites next year but their World Cup run will not be unchallenged.

There are quite a few teams which can genuinely give India a run for their money and it is these teams who India need to be wary of going into the World Cup. These teams have been in good form over the year or so and have the players who are capable of defeating a strong Indian team.

#3 - South Africa

The South African team is one team which is always an extremely strong team in the shorter formats of the game irrespective of the conditions in which they play. They are a side filled with some top quality players who can demolish any opposition.

The team has the likes of Amla, Du Plessis, De Kock, Miller, Duminy and Rabada in their ranks and any team which has these players are going to be serious contenders for the title. The absence of De Villiers will definitely hurt the team as his presence might have well turned the tide in their favour.

South Africa performed poorly in the ODI series in their home against India as they lost the series comprehensively but with the team they possess, it would be naive to rule them out. They have the quality and the experience to defeat India comprehensively on their day and India should be wary of it.