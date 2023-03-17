3 things India needs to fine-tune for 2023 World Cup in ODI series vs Australia

Having captured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with a 2-1 triumph, Team India will now take on Australia in a three-match ODI series.

The first game is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. The series is crucial for the Men in Blue, keeping in mind the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India later in the year.

Team India have faltered in recent ICC events across formats because their preparations have not been up to the mark.

If we look back at the last few World Cups, India were unsure of their No. 4 batter heading into the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and paid a heavy price for the same. And while they seemed fatigued during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, there was no clarity over who should be the keeper-batter for the 2022 edition that was played in Australia.

As they prepare for another white-ball ICC event, it will be extremely crucial for Team India to get their act in order ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

On that note, we look at three things the Men in Blue need to fine-tune for the mega tournament during the ODI series against Australia.

#1 Where does KL Rahul fit in?

KL Rahul will be under pressure for his place in the team. Pic: Getty Images

KL Rahul was dropped from the playing XI for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a prolonged lean spell.

There have been some question marks over his place in the white-ball squads as well. Some critics reckon keeper-batter Sanju Samson could have been a better choice than Rahul in the ODI squad for the series against Australia.

Unless there are injury issues, Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma are set to be Team India’s opening pair for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, with Rishabh Pant unlikely to be fit in time for the ICC event as he recovers following his accident, there is an opening for Rahul as a keeper-batter in the middle order.

Aggressive left-handed batter Ishan Kishan is also one of the contenders for the role. But like Rahul, he too has failed to grab his opportunities and has come up with some rather lackluster performances in recent matches.

It could come down to a tussle between Kishan and Rahul for the keeper-batter’s slot at the World Cup if Team India are thinking along those lines.

Of course, Samson also stands an outside chance of piping the duo.

#2 The SKY conundrum

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to make a significant impact in ODIs. Pic: Getty Images

This is a massive headache for Team India in the build-up to the ODI World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav is no doubt a match-winner with the willow in white-ball cricket and can single-handedly win games for the team on his day. He has proved the same numerous times in T20 cricket since making his international debut.

Suryakumar’s record in T20Is is exceptional, to say the least. In 48 matches, he has smashed 1675 runs at an average of 46.52 and an exceptional strike rate of 175.76, with three hundreds and 13 fifties to his name.

He is arguably the most feared batter in T20I cricket these days. A number of legends of the game have also vouched for the same.

Suryakumar’s ODI record, though, is in complete contrast to his T20I numbers, which have perplexed critics. In 20 ODIs, he has totaled only 433 runs at a disappointing average of 28.86, with two fifties. The 32-year-old has looked good in a number of matches. However, he has failed to convert starts into big knocks.

With Shreyas Iyer’s injury woes, Suryakumar could get another opportunity to prove himself in the one-day format. Can he grab his chances?

#3 Who will be India’s main spinners?

Kuldeep Yadav has been highly impressive in recent matches. Pic: Getty Images

When it comes to the spin department, Team India are spoilt for choice. With the World Cup being played in the sub-continent, slow bowlers are expected to play a big role. However, it will be extremely important for the hosts to pick a balanced bowling line-up for the ICC tournament.

If we look at India’s squad for the one-day series against Australia, there will be three spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar.

All of them are utility cricketers, who have proved their worth to the team through their versatile talents. However, it would be impossible to fit all of them into the playing XI. The selectors and team management might thus have to make some tough decisions.

We have not even spoken about Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. While the leg-spinner has gone off the boil a bit in recent times, he is a quality cricketer and cannot be written off.

On the other hand, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep has gone from strength to strength ever since making a comeback to the Indian team.

Chahal and Kuldeep have often found themselves out of the playing XI due to their batting, but the latter has shown significant improvement in that aspect as well.

Team India need to strike a fine balance between all-round talent and genuine spin-bowling wicket-takers.

