3 times CSK were defeated convincingly in the IPL at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 6 wickets in a one-sided IPL encounter in Chennai on Sunday.

With the result, CSK remained on the second spot with 15 points, while KKR climbed to the seventh position with 12 in the IPL points table. It was a crucial win for KKR as a loss here would have meant that they would have been officially ruled out of contention for the playoffs in IPL 2023.

Batting first, CSK posted a below-par total of 144/6 in their 20 overs, a score that was about 10-15 runs short. On a slow wicket at the Chepauk Stadium, CSK were propelled to the score by Devon Conway (30 runs off 28 balls) and Shivam Dube (48* runs off 34 balls). For KKR, the pick of the bowlers were Varun Chakravarthy (4-0-36-2), Sunil Narine (4-0-15-2) and Shardul Thakur (3-0-15-1).

In reply, KKR were in trouble at 33/3 in 4.3 overs, losing in-form players such as Jason Roy and Venkatesh Iyer early. However, an excellent 4th-wicket partnership between Captain Nitish Rana (57* runs off 44 balls) and Rinku Singh (54 runs off 43 balls), both of whom scored measured half-centuries on a difficult pitch, guided their team to a comfortable victory. For CSK, the only wicket-taker was Deepak Chahar (3 - 0 - 27 - 3), who bowled an excellent opening spell.

It was one of those rare outings for CSK at home wherein they were outplayed by a visiting side. In 61 games played by CSK at home in IPL history, MS Dhoni's men have emerged victorious on 43 occasions, making the ground a fortress for the 'Yellow Army'.

On that note, let us take a look at 3 one-sided losses suffered at home by CSK in IPL history.

#1 Pune Warriors India (PWI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Match 19, IPL 2013

Batting first on a quintessentially slow Chepauk wicket, PWI rode on a half-century by Aaron Finch (67 runs off 45 balls) and a swashbuckling cameo from Steve Smith (39 runs off 16 balls) to post a par-total of 159/5 at the end of 20 overs. In reply, CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals as PWI put in a tremendous bowling and fielding effort.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4 -1-12-2) was the standout performer for the visitors on a day when all the bowlers, namely, Ashok Dinda, Mitchell Marsh, Rahul Sharma and Abhishek Nayar picked up wickets as well. Steve Smith, who played an excellent innings with the bat and took three catches, won the POTM award.

#2 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Match 1, IPL 2012

Batting first in the inaugural match of IPL 2012, the defending champions CSK were bundled out for 112 in 19.5 overs. Suresh Raina (36 runs off 26 balls) was the lone fighter for CSK with the bat.

The pick of the bowlers for MI were Lasith Malinga (3.5-0-16-2), Pragyan Ojha (4-0-17-2) and Kieron Pollard (4-0-15-2). Additionally, the MI fielding was exceptional as CSK suffered three run-outs.

In reply, MI broke little sweat chasing down the target courtesy of a half-century from Richard Levi (50 runs off 35 balls) and James Franklin (25* runs off 30 balls). The POTM award was given to Richard Levi for an excellent half-century on a very difficult pitch.

#3 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Match 44, IPL 2019

Batting first, MI posted an above-par total of 155/4 in 20 overs. The MI batting effort was headlined by Captain Rohit Sharma (67 runs off 48 balls) and Evin Lewis (32 runs off 30 balls). Rohit Sharma struck 6 fours and 3 sixes in a whirlwind knock on a slow Chepauk pitch that came at a strike-rate of 139.58.

In reply, CSK were bundled out for 109 with Murali Vijay (38 runs off 35 balls) being the sole batter for the hosts who managed to get a score of substance.

For MI, the wicket-takers were Lasith Malinga (3.4 -0-37-4), Krunal Pandya (3-0-7-2), Hardik Pandya (2-0-22-1), Jasprit Bumrah (3-0-10-2) and Anukul Roy (2-0-11 -1). Rohit Sharma was awarded the POTM award for his excellent knock in testing conditions.

With that, we complete our piece on 3 times CSK were defeated convincingly in the IPL at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Can you think of any other such defeats for CSK? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Is CSK the most difficult side to beat at home? Yes No 4 votes