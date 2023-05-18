3 times Rohit Sharma threw away a good start in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been short of runs in the ongoing IPL season, but has shown some positive signs in the brief time he has spent in the middle.

During their crucial match against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 16, Rohit Sharma got off to a great start but was eventually dismissed on 37 against the run of play. His wicket allowed LSG to claw their way back into the game and eventually win it by five runs.

Chasing a competitive score of 178 in their allotted 20 overs, MI couldn’t have asked for a better start. Ishan Kishan started the onslaught and Rohit joined in the fun from the fourth over, dancing down the track and hitting Yash Thakur for a huge maximum over the deep midwicket fence.

Two more sixes followed and it looked like the Hitman, who was due for a big score, was finally going to get one.

However, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi had other ideas as he lured Rohit into a false shot and he ended up slogging the slowish leg break straight down the throat of the long-on fielder.

This was not the first instance this year when Rohit got a start but couldn’t convert it into a significant score. Here's a look at three instances when Rohit Sharma threw away a good start in IPL 2023:

# 1. 44 vs Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium

Rohit looked in great nick against the Punjab Kings but couldn't quite convert it into a big one.

Punjab Kings posted a huge score of 214 after batting first but MI were still in with a shot due to the brilliant batting conditions at Wankhede. It was a below-par bowling effort from MI towards the end, as Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma eventually propelled PBKS to a score in excess of 200.

MI needed to get off to a flying start but that wasn’t to be as Ishan Kishan gave his wicket away cheaply. Rohit and Cameron Green resurrected the run chase with a 76-run stand.

The MI skipper looked in great touch and smashed four fours and three sixes en route to a 27-ball 44. The stage was set for a Rohit masterclass but he ended up giving a soft return catch to Liam Livingstone. MI fought till the end but eventually lost by 13 runs.

# 2. 28 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Rohit Sharma got off to a blazing start against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The stage was once again set for the MI skipper to do something special as he got off to a phenomenal start.

Batting first, both the opening batters, Rohit and Ishan, came out all guns blazing. Rohit looked in superb touch and treated the Hyderabad crowd to some delectable strokeplay early on. He made full use of the fielding restrictions and got his side off to a flyer.

Smashing 28 off just 18 deliveries, Rohit’s innings was studded with six fours. It was T Natarajan who brought about his downfall in the fifth over.

On the back of a stupendous knock from Cameron Green, MI posted 192 on the board and the five-time champions won the encounter by 14 runs.

# 3. 29 vs Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium

Rohit has started well on a few occasions but the big score has eluded him.

In a must-win game against the Gujarat Titans, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. It was another blistering start from the openers as this time both Rohit and Ishan Kishan took the attack to the GT bowlers.

The 61-run stand came to an end when Rashid Khan induced Rohit's outside edge with a beautiful leg break in the seventh over. He had scored 29 runs from 18 balls with three boundaries and two sixes.

However, the day belonged to Suryakumar Yadav, who scored his maiden IPL century, treating the delirious Wankhede crowd to strokeplay of the highest order.

MI went onto post a mammoth 218 and despite a valiant fight with the bat from Rashid Khan, the Titans fell short of the target by 27 runs.

