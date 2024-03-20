3 young LSG batters to watch out for in IPL 2024 ft. Devdutt Padikkal

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of the strongest teams going into IPL 2024. The franchise has built a strong squad, from experienced campaigners like captain KL Rahul and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to young and exciting prospects like Ayush Badoni.

The LSG team has made it to the playoffs in the last two seasons but has yet to win the trophy. This season, in a bid to finally put their hands on the title, the team has added some fresh names to its roster. Devdutt Padikkal was traded to LSG from Rajasthan Royals. Additionally, they will have the services of young Indian players, including Arshin Kulkarni and Shivam Mavi.

In addition to their dynamic all-around players, the Lucknow Super Giants boast several explosive hitters who can win games for their team on any given day. All eyes will be on captain KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicloas Pooran, and the Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Here's a list of three young batters from the Lucknow Super Giants to watch out for:

#1 - Devdutt Padikkal was traded to LSG from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2024

Expand Tweet

The left-handed batter from Karnataka, who recently made his Test debut for India in the fifth match against England, will be seen playing for LSG this season.

Devdutt Padikkal had an impressive debut as he scored a half-century in his first Test inning. The LSG batter has also played two T20I matches for India but was unable to deliver. Now, he will be looking to score some runs for his new franchise and impress selectors ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Padikkal already has 57 matches of IPL experience under his belt. The 23-year-old has scored 1521 runs with a strike rate of 125.3 and even has an IPL century to his name. However, he had a season to forget in 2023, where he only managed to score 261 runs in 11 matches. He will be hoping to become the go-to man for his new franchise this year.

#2 - Ayush Badoni

The second on the list is Delhi Ranji player Ayush Badoni. He was picked by the franchise in 2022 for INR 20 lakh when Gautam Gambhir served as the mentor of LSG. The 24-year-old batsman has played 28 IPL games, scoring 399 runs at a strike rate of 132.2.

Ayush Badoni was mostly used as an impact sub in the last season, where he scored with a strike rate of 138.7 and managed a half-century to his name. LSG is likely to continue to use him as an impact sub, and Badoni will be looking to boost his record by giving some match-winning performances for his franchise.

#3 - Arshin Kulkarni

Arshin Kulkarni is regarded as an upcoming star. The 19-year-old was bought by LSG for INR 20 lakhs in the 2024 IPL auction. Arshin was recently seen playing for India in the under-19 World Cup in 2024.

He scored 189 runs in the tournament, which also included a century against the USA. The youngster can also offer some medium pace. He picked up four wickets in the World Cup.

In his short career, Arshin has played six T20 matches and scored 121 runs, with an impressive strike rate of 163.5. Playing in the IPL will help the youngster from Maharashtra, who’s still on the learning curve. Overall, Arshin will be looking to impress everyone with his all-round skills.