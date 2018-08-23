Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
38 changes in 38 Tests too much but if results coming, it's alright: Harbhajan

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
115   //    23 Aug 2018, 16:05 IST

(Eds: Rephrasing intro, minor edits)

Nottingham, Aug 23 (PTI) The jury is still out on Virat Kohli's tactic of changing India's playing XI in every match for the last 38 Tests but veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh says there is nothing wrong in it as long as results are coming.

India played their 38th combination in as many Test matches under Kohli at the Trent Bridge Test against England which the visitors won by 203 runs to keep themselves afloat in the five-match series.

"Personally I think 38 changes in 38 Tests is too much. But every captain is different, and every team's dynamics are different. Maybe they want horses for courses, and it works for them," Harbhajan told PTI.

"They were close to winning the series in South Africa. They have turned things here in England. If the captain believes in it, the management agrees and players accept it, then what you and I think doesn't matter."

Kohli has been in impressive form during the England tour blasting two centuries to lead India from the front.

The India skipper had practised with Raghu (member of the Indian support staff) in Mumbai ahead of the tour, taking throw-downs on wet surfaces in a bid to replicate these English conditions.

Complementing Kohli's batting and captaincy, Harbhajan said: "When you do that, take throw downs from 18 yards or so with a wet, new ball, you get used to pace and movement.

"Then, batting at 22 yards, it doesn't affect you. Kohli is not swayed by pace or movement, he bats out of the crease, he covers the stumps, plays close to the body and plays late, so he has worked hard at getting better in English conditions."

Harbhajan said leaving the ball well is one of the most important aspects of scoring runs in English conditions and Kohli was rewarded for his discipline.

"His head too is very disciplined in terms of leaving and playing because here leaving is more important. If you leave the ball well in England, then you will score a lot of runs, but for that you need to be at the wicket and that happens only if you leave a lot of balls," he said.

"He is a brilliant batsman. I haven't seen many batsmen come to South Africa, Australia and England, and make conditions look so easy to bat on. He bats on a different wicket than other batsmen

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
