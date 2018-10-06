4 Batsmen who scored a double century and a century in the same Test match

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 400 // 06 Oct 2018, 21:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kumar Sangakkara

We have seen many outstanding individual knocks over the years in Test cricket. India's first batting superstar Sunil Gavaskar was considered as the best batsmen of his era because of his immaculate consistency. He is one of the few batsmen to score a double century and century in the same match. India's current skipper Virat Kohli also scored centuries in both the innings of the first match he captained India at Adelaide in 2014.

In this list, we are going to see the players who displayed outstanding levels of consistency and scored runs heavily for their team.

Here are 4 batsmen who scored a double century and hundred in the same match.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar - 124 and 220 vs West Indies, 1971

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunila Gavaskar is one of the most prolific run scorers in the history of Test cricket. This was Sunil Gavaskar's debut series in international cricket. In the first innings of the fifth Test in the series, Sunil Gavaskar scored a magnificent century. He opened the innings for India and put on useful partnerships along with Dileep Sardesai and Venkataraghavan to help India reach a decent first innings total of 360 runs. West Indies in reply made 526 runs in their first innings and got a lead of 166 runs.

Gavaskar played a wonderful knock in the second innings to take India out of trouble and put them in a commanding position. His 220-run knock helped India to score 427 runs in the second innings and set West Indies a target of 262 runs with around 40 overs left in the game. West Indies team managed to escape narrowly with a draw as they were 165-8 at the end of day's play.

#3 Brian Lara - 221 and 130 vs Sri Lanka, 2001

Brian Lara

Brian Lara was known for playing marathon innings in Test cricket. In the first innings of the match, Lara scored a wonderful double hundred and helped his team get to 390 runs. In reply, Sri Lankan team scored a mammoth first innings total of 627 on back of impressive performances from their middle order batsmen. Sri Lanka managed a first innings lead of 237 runs.

In the second innings, Brian Lara fought valiantly to avoid a defeat for his team as he scored 130 runs but got no support from the other batsmen except Ramnaresh Sarwan who scored 66 runs. The West Indies team got all out for 262 runs in their second innings and set a target of 26 runs for the home team. In the end, Sri Lanka won the game by 10 wickets.

1 / 2 NEXT