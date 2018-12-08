×
4 bowlers who could score a 100 in Test cricket

Dibyadarshan Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
169   //    08 Dec 2018, 06:49 IST

<p>

Cricket is perhaps the only sport where records are forged and broken in every matches. Sometimes the batsmen flip through one record after another, and sometimes the bowlers also succeed in getting their names carved in the record books.

We all know very well that since the fast-paced format has entered the game, the existence of cricket has changed since then. With the advent of T20 cricket, where cricket has suffered losses, there are some advantages, whose credit goes to the T20 format.

The biggest advantage is that the bowler's are now capable of scoring some handy runs down the order, which gives a team the luxury of batting depth. 

Not just T20 cricket, but in ODIs and Test cricket, the bowlers also bat with great intent and make big scores too. Through this article today we are going to tell you the names of the four bowlers who can score a century in Test cricket in the upcoming days.

Let's take a look at the names of the four bowlers.

#4 Mitchell Starc (Australia)

The first name in this list is the Australian cricket team's legendary fast bowler Mitchell Starc- the man who strikes fear into the hearts of contemporary batsman. Mitchell Starc is as much a dangerous batsman as he is a potent bowler. Mitchell Starc can be one of those bowlers, who can score a hundred in Test cricket in the near future.

At present, Starc has played 46 Tests in total and has scored 1,242 runs. He has nine fifties to his name in this format with the highest score of 99 which he brought up against India in Mohali.

#3 Tim Southee (New Zealand)

<p>

The next name in this list is Tim Southee, the strike bowler of New Zealand cricket team. Tim Southee is known for his fast bowling, but time and again he has shown his class and mettle as a batsman.

Tim Southee can also be the bowler who can score a century in Test cricket and surprise everyone. Tim Southee has played a total of 61 Test matches for the New Zealand cricket team, and has amassed 1,476 runs with four fifties.

Tim Southee, who has bagged 224 wickets in Test cricket has also contributed runs to the team when in need. A 5-fer and a sparkling 77* in the second innings against England on debut is what he had to show, an emphatic statement how good an all-rounder he is.

Dibyadarshan Das
ANALYST
Avid cricket enthusiast who likes to talk, discuss and report on cricket. Frank and witty, and with a sense of drama comparable to that of cricket itself, he is master at evoking the many moods of the game. He likes to follow Indian cricket's fortunes on the cricket field.
