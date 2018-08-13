Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 changes India should make for the third Test 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12.50K   //    13 Aug 2018, 03:05 IST

Vijay has f
Vijay has failed in the series so far

Team India's miseries in England continued as the team slumped to yet another defeat on England soil. The Indian team suffered a humiliating defeat of an innings and 159 runs at the historic ground of Lords. The performance of the team has gone from bad to worse giving rise to a barrage of unanswered questions. 

Even though India was hard done by the toss and conditions, some of the team selections and strategies were debatable. The poor form of the experienced Indian batting line-up is one of the major reasons for this debacle. Indian batsmen have looked clueless on tough batting wickets against a top quality English bowling attack. India will need to look at other batting options in order to get back in the series. 

The team management will also need to reassess the team combination. They will need to understand the importance of a sixth batsman in these bowler-friendly conditions. Also, Jasprit Bumrah's availability will be a big issue when India's playing XI for the next match is decided. An extra seamer in place of a spinner will also be considered. We will look at 4 changes India should make in the playing XI in the third Test to make a comeback in the series. 

#4 Shikhar Dhawan in place of Murli Vijay 

Vij
Vijay got a king pair in the second Test

Murli Vijay was expected to play a huge role in the Test series, but the opener has disappointed everyone with his poor performance. Vijay has scored just 26 runs in four innings and has struggled against the moving ball. The right-handed batsman has recently struggled in overseas conditions and his overall average has dropped below 40, which is quite unacceptable for an opening batsman. 

Vijay can be replaced by his opening partner in the first Test Shikhar Dhawan. Although Dhawan himself has struggled in overseas Tests, he provides an attacking option at the top of the order. He looked in decent form in the first Test too before getting out playing loose shots. Also, Dhawan is a left-hander and he can form a right hand-left hand combination with KL Rahul. 

