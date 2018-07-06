4 Dangerous IPL player combinations that every team fans would love to see

MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers.

Indian Premier League has seen some major since its start. 2008 IPL player auction has seen some big buys with M.S.Dhoni being the highest buy. Raina was also draft by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of 2008 IPL. Both of them are the main reason for the success of Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is very successful because of the likes of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan. There are some deadly combinations in few of the IPL teams like Chris Gayle and K.L.Rahul.

Sachin Tendulkar teamed up with Sanath Jayasuriya in the inaugural edition of IPL. They opened the innings for Mumbai Indians in the initial seasons of IPL and were a visual treat for the fans.

RCB fans cherish the combination of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Gambhir and Sehwag are also one of the deadly combinations to watch out. IPL franchises go for them at the player auctions.

Here we look at some deadly combinations in the IPL that every fan would love to see.

#4 Chris Lynn and Chris Gayle

Chris Lynn and Chris Gayle.

Chris Lynn was one of the most successful batsmen for the Kolkata franchise in the recent past scoring 491 runs in the 16 games. Although he was not up to the mark in the initial seasons, Lynn went on to become an integral part of the playing eleven in the later games.

Chris Lynn's game-changing abilities have already made him a T20 legend. He is also part of different franchises around the globe.

The 'Universe boss' is well known for his big hitting and stylish stroke-play. Gayle scored almost 10 thousand runs with a strike rate of 146.

Gayle and Lynn opening the innings in the IPL are a visual treat for the fans as they both decimate bowlers all around the ground. They both currently play for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Lynn and Chris Gayle are now not a part of their respective national squads and are committed to playing the franchise cricket around the globe. Chris Lynn and Chris Gayle's T20 performance:

Lynn- Matches- 10, Runs- 158.

Gayle- Matches- 325, Runs- 11,235.