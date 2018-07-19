Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Indian players who might not feature in the playing eleven for the first test

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.58K   //    19 Jul 2018, 08:52 IST

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on England in the five match Test series from August 1
The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on England in the five match Test series starting from August 1

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on hosts England in a gruelling five-match Test series beginning on August 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India won the three-match T20 series 2-1 earlier this month with a brilliant display of batting and exceptional spells from the young Kuldeep Yadav.

However, they could not hold onto their lead in the ODIs as they lost the second and third ODIs against the hosts to be defeated 1-2 in the three-match series.

Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid were the chief tormentors for England.

The Test match though is a different ball game and with the Indian squad for the first three test matches announced, let us look at four players who might be left out of the playing eleven. The squad has depth and a large pool of quality players. Hence, some talented players might just have to sit out during the tests.

Team India's squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

Note: Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable for selection in the first test

#1 Kuldeep Yadav (spinner)

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav was arguably the best bowler during the limited overs series against England recently

Kuldeep Yadav was arguably India's best bowler during the limited overs series against England recently. With nine wickets in three ODIs and five wickets in two T20Is, he was the prime wicket-taker for the Men in Blue against the host side comprising of quality batsmen like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan.

The left-arm chinaman bowler, who made his Test debut against Australia in March 2017 was last seen in the whites for India back in August last year against Sri Lanka.

With the presence of vastly experienced Ravindra Jadeja in the Test squad, Kuldeep's spot in the eleven is highly uncertain.

The much-awaited Ashwin-Jadeja combo will be in action, which means Kuldeep might have to sit out for the Test matches starting on August 1 at Edgbaston.

The prospect of Jadeja being a vital lower middle-order batsman and a highly talented left-arm spinner means Kuldeep will most likely be left out of the eleven.

Kuldeep, who has played 23 ODIs and 12 T20Is for the Men in Blue has represented Team India in just two Test matches so far with nine wickets to his name.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Sports- Love of my life
4 players who might not feature in India's Test squad to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 players who may not live up to...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who might be on their last tour to England
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be dropped from the Indian ODI team...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
It's time for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the Test squad
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
Kuldeep Yadav - Can he be India's trump card at the World...
RELATED STORY
Options India could have considered for the first three...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Lions v India A Four-Day Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us