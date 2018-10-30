4 players who could equal Sangakkara's record of 4 consecutive ODI Hundreds

Kumar Sangakkara's record is hard to beat

When Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first, everyone expected Kohli to equal Kumar Sangakkara’s record of 4 consecutive ODI hundreds. When Kohli walked to the crease at the fall of Dhawan’s wicket, he was confidence personified. He reached 16 off 16 balls before disaster struck.

When India thrashed the West Indies by a massive margin of 224 runs in the fourth ODI at Mumbai, everything fell in place for India except one. It was a thoroughly professional performance from the team on a night when everything clicked except one. It was India’s biggest win in terms of margin of runs against Test-playing nations, but still, one record eluded India.

In trying to run down an innocuous delivery from Roach to the third man, Kohli edged it to the keeper to the huge disappointment of one and all. Sangakkara’s record remains intact for the time being. Sangakkara’s record is unique in the sense that all his 4 hundred came against four different countries in World Cup 2015.

On the positive side, Kohli’s failure gave an opportunity for Ambati Rayudu to score his third hundred in ODI and in the process cemented his place in the team.

Apart from Kohli, four other current players have achieved this rare feat of 3 consecutive ODI hundreds. They are Ross Taylor, Quinton De Kock, Babar Azam, and Jonny Bairstow. While Ross Taylor is at the autumn of his career, De Kock no more has the patience to play the big innings. It will be difficult for Babar Azam and Bairstow to start all over again to reach 3 consecutive hundreds first and then go on to equal Kumar’s record.

To achieve this rare feat, a batsman should be in top form to reach that level of consistency. The batsman should be batting at the top 3 spots. His team should preferably be batting first on all such occasions as sometimes when his team is chasing low scores, he might be stranded at 95 not out.

Most of all, he should have the temperament and the game to adapt to different conditions if matches are spread over different countries. The player should have the temperament of a Test batsman to achieve this rare feat in ODI.

In this article, we will discuss 4 current players who could equal Sangakkara’s record.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli missed out at Mumbai but always in with a chance

The first and foremost on the list is Virat Kohli himself. Kohli became the only Indian player to score 3 consecutive hundreds in the ODIs. Before that, Kohli had scored back-to-back hundreds in ODIs on 6 separate occasions. It should not be a problem for King Kohli to repeat the feat yet again and then edge past Sangakkara.

Kohli’s current form and consistency should help him in achieving that rare feat in the near future. After his failure to achieve the rare feat in Mumbai, Kohli would be more determined next time around. In any case, one can always expect the unexpected from Kohli.

