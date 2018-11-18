4 Reasons why Team India can win their first test series down under

Virat Kohli

When it comes to cricket, there aren’t many rivalries as fierce as the one between India and Australia. The two teams have battled for test supremacy for so many years and their battles have been memorable on quite many occasions!

One thing that has been common amongst these gigantic test playing nations is the amount of talent on both sides. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Saurav Ganguly to the Australian legends like Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, the magnitude of talent has always been immense on either sides.

India and Australia have battled on 94 times in test cricket with Australia coming out on top on 41 occasions while team India winning on 26 times the rest 26 ending as a draw. With so many classic battles, the topic of India vs Australia can go on for ages but one sparkling thing to point here is that India has never won a test series in Australia. The Aussies have won on the Indian soil but team India has never won a test series down under.

With India’s tour to Australia just days away, it brings us to the most awaited test series of the year, commencing on December 6th. Optimism runs high in the Indian camp as they feel they can finally fulfil their motive of reigning supreme on the Australian soil. Here we list down a few reasons why India might win their first ever test series in Australia this time around.

#4 Major absentees

If you had asked a year ago who are the best batsmen in this Australian side! Who are the true leaders on the field? Who gives the Aussies that x-factor? Then the answer would’ve been straight and simple in the form of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Smith’s devastating form is best explained by him being the #1 ranked test batsman for a long time this year despite being banned for numerous months. Steve Smith has proved to be one of the greatest batsmen of his generation and has been the solid one who controls the tempo of the game for Australia. As for David Warner, the man is an absolutely dominant force who takes the game to the opposition with his dynamic batting prowess.

With Smith and Warner no available, Cricket Australia has a major role to fill in order to challenge the Indian side.

