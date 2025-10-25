4 records/milestones made by Virat Kohli during 74* in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli returned to form after two consecutive ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. He scored an unbeaten half-century in the third game at Sydney on Saturday, October 25. India won the match by nine wickets and sealed a consolation victory.

The Men in Blue were chasing 237 for a win after bowling first. Virat Kohli walked out to bat during the 11th over of the chase. He began his innings with a few cheeky boundaries and then settled in. Kohli remained unbeaten on 74 off 81 balls, including seven boundaries.

He once again showcased his class in a run chase. Given that he was under tremendous pressure, this was a much-needed knock for him.

That said, here are four records/milestones made by Virat Kohli during his unbeaten 74 in the third ODI against Australia.

#4 Joint-most 50-plus scores against Australia in ODIs

Virat Kohli's uneaten 74 was his 24th 50-plus score in Australia in ODIs. He has eight hundreds and 16 half-centuries against them from 51 innings in the format. Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar for the most 50-plus scores against Australia in ODIs.

Tendulkar also scored 24 50-plus scores against Australia, but achieved the same in 70 innings. These included nine hundreds and 15 half-centuries. Therefore, Kohli needs just one more 50-plus score against Australia in the format to break this record.

#3 Most 50-plus scores in run chases in ODIs

Virat Kohli once again proved his class while chasing, particularly in the ODI format. He has won India multiple games in the format while chasing and scored big as well. Kohli's 74 not out against Australia was his 70th 50-plus score while chasing in ODIs.

This is the most for any batter in the history of the game. He surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who held the record previously with 69 50-plus scores in run chases in ODIs.

#2 Second most runs in ODIs

Virat Kohli has established himself among the greatest batters in ODI cricket over the years. He has been a prolific and consistent run-getter for India in the format. With his unbeaten 74, Kohli became the batter with the second-most runs in ODI cricket.

He now has 14255 runs from 293 innings at an average of 57.71 with 51 hundreds and 75 half-centuries. Kohli overtook Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. Sangakkara ended with 14234 ODI runs from 380 innings at an average of 41.98 with 25 hundreds and 93 fifties.

Virat Kohli is now only behind Sachin, who is at the top with 18426 runs from 452 innings at an average of 44.83 with 49 tons and 96 fifties.

#1 Most runs in white-ball international cricket (ODIs + T20Is)

Virat Kohli is among the greatest white-ball batters in international cricket. He once proved his stature as one of the best white-ball batters through his unbeaten 74 today. He became the batter with the most runs in white-ball international cricket (ODI + T20I). Kohli has 18443 runs, which include 14255 ODI runs and 4188 T20I runs.

He surpassed Sachin to break the record. Sachin scored 18436 runs across the two formats. He made 18246 ODI runs and 10 T20I runs.

