4 top semi-final contenders after Week 3 of 2023 World Cup ft. India 

The high-pressure matches at the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 are enthralling fans around the world. It seems only yesterday when England and New Zealand clashed in the tournament-opener in Ahmedabad on October 5.

However, we have already witnessed three weeks of action, and expectedly, the upshot of the tournament is slowly shaping up. Amidst all the dominant performances from a couple sides, there have been quite a few upsets in the tournament as well.

With 24 of the total 45 league stage matches already in the history books, we are entering the business end of the tournament. Every game from here on will be key to deciding the fate of each team.

Having said that, there have been certain sides who have already placed their one foot in the knockout stages. On that note, let's take a look at the top four semi-final contenders after Week 3 of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

Note: Only the top four sides of the ten participating teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

#1 India

Team India are unbeaten in the tournament so far [Getty Images]

No other team had more pressure than India entering the 2023 ODI World Cup. With a 10-year drought for an ICC trophy and the pressure of playing in home conditions, the Men in Blue had to play their cards right this time around.

Much to the excitement of the Indian fans, the Rohit Sharma-led side have lived up to their billing thus far. The side have checked all the boxes, having won each of their first five matches. They remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

With four more games to play, India needs to win just two fixtures in order to seal their spot in the knockout stages.

Having already played against the likes of Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand, it won't be a surprise if they go all the way through to the semis without enduring even a single defeat. That's the kind of form they have been.

While their world-class batters are performing up to the mark, the Indian bowling unit has been dishing out phenomenal performances and has been successful in restricting opposition to below-par totals.

Whether India will continue their form in the knockouts as well remains to be seen.

Current position: 1st

Points: 10 points at +1.353 NRR.

#2 South Africa

South Africa team vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

Apart from their shocking blip against the Netherlands, South Africa have been ruthless, to say the least, so far. The Proteas have been scintillating in all three departments and have not just won games but have been winning by enormous margins.

In fact, they have won all four games thus far by a margin of 100 runs or more. That includes their 229-run rout over defending champions England in Mumbai.

Expand Tweet

Their batting looks as lethal as anyone's, with all of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller currently in ominous form. With four brilliant pace bowlers, the Rainbow Nation are playing as a well-oiled unit.

Placed second on the points table with eight points, the Proteas also have the best net run rate (+2.370) in the tournament. While they are yet to qualify for the knockouts, they are firm favourites to book their place given their superb form.

Current position: 2nd

Points: 8 points at +2.370 NRR.

#3 New Zealand

New Zealand have been rock solid thus far [Getty Images]

Finalists at the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup editions, New Zealand have been quite effective this time around as well.

Despite losing their talisman Kane Williamson with an unfortunate sequence of injuries for most of the first half of the tournament, New Zealand have been clinical.

They started their campaign with a statement win over England in the first game before streaking past the likes of the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in their next three games.

Expand Tweet

Being the table-toppers for the majority of the tournament thus far, New Zealand lost their first game against India. However, the clash proved to be the toughest challenge for the hosts so far.

With different batters clicking in different games for the Kiwis, it is their bowlers who have done their job without fuss, taking 8.8 wickets per innings on average.

While New Zealand are firmly placed to qualify for the next round, they do still have a few tough teams to face. While they will be up against Australia on Saturday (October 28), their last three league fixtures will see New Zealand battle against South Africa, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Current position: 3rd

Points: 8 points at +1.481 NRR.

#4 Australia

Australian player after the win vs the Netherlands [Getty Images]

Unlike every other ODI World Cup edition, Australia started their campaign on the worst possible note. The players looked tired and were second best in all three departments.

However, after losing their first two fixtures, Australia have restored some normalcy as they have registered three consecutive wins.

The Pat Cummins-led side first secured a hard-earned victory against Sri Lanka, reducing them from 125/0 to 209/10 before chasing down the target. In their next game, which was against Pakistan, a collective team effort saw Australia clinch the game by 62 runs on a flat Bengaluru track.

However, against the Netherlands, the Men in Yellow asserted their supremacy. In what was a record-breaking encounter, Australia hammered the Dutch outfit by an unprecedented margin of 309 runs in Delhi.

Expand Tweet

Their resounding win over the Netherlands was a sign that Australia have well and truly arrived in the tournament, and others might be on the lookout for the record five-time champions.

With six points after five games, Australia still have their fate in their own hands. Their last four matches are against New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. It won't be a surprise if Australia manage to win all four of their matches and enter the semi-final stage with winning momentum on their side.

Current position: 4th

Points: 6 points at +1.142