5 Cricketers who can play more than 300 ODIs for India

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 789 // 30 Oct 2018, 14:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An English-invented sport, cricket, no more is just a game, especially in India. From kids to adults to aged people, all find it a commodity here and watch/play this second most followed sport in the world, with a great enthusiasm.

Apart from taking it as an heart-pleasing activity, there is an umpteen number of youngsters who aspire to make their career in cricket. Owing to the love people give it here, cricket is strengthening its roots in the country at an astonishing pace.

India has produced a lot of legendary cricketers while a good number of them are currently in the making. Moving to the achievements: India has won two 50-over World titles, one T20I and a couple of Champions Trophy titles since getting the full member status from ICC in 1926.

Several Indians ruled world cricket for over a long period of time both in limited overs cricket as well as in Tests. Many played more than 300 ODIs and 100 Tests, which surely isn't an easy job to do. In the present scenario, there are some cricketers who can touch the milestone of playing more than 300 One-day Internationals for India.

Knowing their overall numbers and current status, we have found out 5 players in the current team who are expected to reach this mark. Let's know who they are:

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

The skipper of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, is being considered as one of the greats of the current era. The flamboyant cricketer has reached some sky-touching records at an age of 29 and is expected to reach ever bigger heights in the future.

The present number one ranked ODI and Test batsman, Kohli, just a few days back completed 10,000 ODI runs in 214 matches, to become fastest to reach this milestone. He also has 38 fifties and 48 ODI centuries to his name.

There is no denying the fact that he will easily play more than 300 ODIs for Indian and even some think that he might cross 400 as well. Apart from these rousing shorter-format numbers, Kohli has over 6000 runs in the 73 Tests he has played as well.

1 / 3 NEXT