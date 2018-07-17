5 current Indian cricket team stars you probably didn't know played the Under 19 WC

Rohit Sharma

The Under 19 World Cup has always provided an opportunity for the budding cricketers to showcase their talent in front of a world audience. India is the most successful nation in this tournament, having won the title a record four times- 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

Mohammad Kaif led India to their first ever title in 2000, Virat Kohli captained them to an emphatic win in Malaysia in 2008, Unmukt Chand skippered the Indian colts to the title in 2012 and a young Prithvi Shaw led India to their fourth title at New Zealand in 2018.

There have been players from the Under 19 level who represented Indian senior side at the international level. Let us now look at four current Indian team members you probably might not know played at the Under 19 World Cup.

Honourable mentions: Virat Kohli

#1) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma rose to prominence during the 2005 Deodhar Trophy with a knock of 142*(126) playing for the West Zone. Rohit, who was just 18, earned a spot in the Indian Under 19 side for the 2006 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, Sri Lanka with his consistent performance and batting prowess in the domestic circuit. Rohit who played six matches at the 2006 Under 19 World Cup, scored 205 runs at an average of 41.0 with his highest score being 78.

Rohit also took four wickets in as many games with his best figures being 2/15. Team India finished as runners-up to Pakistan, who won their second successive Under 19 title. Rohit went onto make his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2006-07 season for Mumbai and eventually made the senior team debut against Ireland in June 2007. He was also a part of the victorious Indian side that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa defeating Pakistan in the finals at Johannesburg.

Sharma made his T20 debut for the Men in Blue in the game against England in which Yuvraj Singh scored six sixes in Stuart Broad's over. He is now a permanent fixture in the Indian limited-overs side and holds numerous batting records in ODIs and T20s. He is also one of the most successful players in the IPL with four titles (three as a captain).

