5 Hilarious biopics of famous cricketers

Possible biopics of cricketers served with a twist.

Fans of Sachin Tendulkar are still lapping up the movie

Last month, one of the most awaited documentaries based on the life of the 'god of cricket' Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, released across 2800 screens worldwide.

The movie shows the 24 years of Sachin’s cricketing career in just 137 minutes. The film wasn't just a movie but also a nostalgia for many. Inspired, I listed down Indian cricketers that deserve a movie of their own and threw in a bit of a twist.

Here's a list of funny versions of player biopics based on famous movies and characters.

Note: This is a work of humour and is not to be taken literally.

Virender Sehwag: 300

Sehwag's daredevil approach is akin to that of King Leonidas from the movie 300

It's a known fact, Virender Sehwag was one of the world's most devastating batsmen ever. With two triple centuries in Test cricket under his kitty, he's in elite company and the only Indian to do so. If Hollywood ever considers making an Indian version of the movie 300, Virender Sehwag would be their first choice to replace Gerard Butler.