5 Indian players who should be protected during IPL 2019

Kohli has played with injuries in the IPL

The preparations have begun for yet another engrossing season of the IPL. The twelfth season of the tournament is different in many ways than the previous editions. Firstly, there are clouds of concern over the venue of the tournament. Due to the general elections, the tournament might have to be shifted to another country. And secondly and most importantly, the threat of players burning out due to excessive cricket in the IPL before the start of World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019 is slated to commence in the last week of May. Traditionally, that is the exact time when IPL is in its climax. Aware of this fact, BCCI is planning to prepone IPL by a couple of weeks to give players some breathing space between the IPL and the World Cup. IPL is a long tournament where each team play around 14 matches and apart from being susceptible to injuries, the players are vulnerable to being mentally drained.

While Australian and England cricket boards are already planning to reduce their players' participation in the IPL this season, even the BCCI should consider taking special care of the World Cup-bound players. Here we look at 5 players who should be protected during IPL 2019.

#5 Rohit Sharma

Rohit injured his shoulder against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018

Even though Rohit Sharma has remained injury free for quite some time now, taking into account his stature as a batsman, he is one player who should be protected during the IPL. Rohit has the ability to annihilate any bowling attack in the world with his destructive batting. Also, he is one of the most experienced players and the vice-captain of the side.

Rohit captains Mumbai Indians, one of the most celebrated teams in the IPL. There is an immense amount of pressure on Rohit to deliver in every IPL and it will be no different this season. However, he should not stretch himself too much and if required, should not shy away from taking a break during the tournament.

