5 landmarks that Virat Kohli reached during his 103* vs Bangladesh in the 2023 ODI World Cup match 

Indian batter Virat Kohli played a delightful knock of 103* during India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Match 17 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Kohli entered the crease in the 13th over after the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill (53), gave India a great start by adding 88 runs for the first wicket

The Men in Blue still required 169 runs more when Kohli started his innings. Much like he did in the clash against Australia, Kohli orchestrated a remarkable run-chase and guided his side home in style.

The modern-day master got off to a dream start as he received two gifts from Hasan Mahmud in the form of two free-hits, which he dispatched for a four and a six to start his knock.

Once settled in, Kohli found gaps at will and ran hard between the wickets, which has been a highlight in most of his high-quality innings. Kohli was on 74 when India needed 26 runs with 11.4 overs still remaining. That's when the Delhi-born batter decided to go after his hundred and denied easy singles.

Kohli looked for the twos and boundaries as he wanted to reach his ton and achieved the milestone when he smoked Nasum Ahmed over deep mid-wicket as India triumphed with 51 balls to spare.

The talismanic batter reached multiple landmarks during his 103*-run knock. Here are the top five:

#5 Joint-most Player of the Match awards in white-ball ICC matches

Virat Kohli with his Man of the Match award [Getty Images]

Virat Kohli was adjudged as the Player of the Match (P.O.T.M) for his batting heroics. It was his 40th POTM award in ODIs and 11th in ICC white-ball tournaments, making him the joint-holder of the record.

Alongside Kohli, West Indies' Chris Gayle has also earned 11 Player of the Match awards in ICC tournament matches.

#4 Fourth-highest run-getter in international cricket

Virat Kohli for India [Getty Images]

En route to his hundred against Bangladesh, the 34-year-old became the fourth-highest run-getter in international cricket. Kohli, who now has accumulated 26,026 runs, surpassed Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) on the list.

Only Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and Ricky Ponting (27,483) have scored more international runs than Kohli.

#3 First Indian to score 1,000 ODI World Cup runs batting at No. 3

Virat Kohli pumped up after India's win [Getty Images]

Virat Kohli has made the No. 3 batting slot his own over the years. While he bats at No. 4 in Tests, Kohli has dominated both the white-ball formats while batting at one down.

On Thursday, Kohli also became the first-ever Indian to amass 1,000 runs in ODI World Cup matches while batting at No. 3.

Interestingly, Kohli played most of the matches at the 2011 ODI World Cup while batting at No. 4. He has now made 1,066 runs at an average of 62.70 at No. 3 in the quadrennial event for India.

Only Ricky Ponting (1723) and Kumar Sangakkara (1174) have scored more runs than Kohli while batting at No. 3 in ODI World Cups.

#2 Fastest to 26,000 international runs

Virat Kohli in Pune [Getty Images]

The right-hander completed his 25,000 international runs a few months ago during the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia.

In the recently concluded ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh, Kohli not only completed 26,000 international runs but also became the fastest-ever player to achieve the landmark.

Kohli has taken 567 international innings to get to 26,000 runs and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on the list. The 'Little Master' took 600 innings to reach the huge milestone.

#1 Most runs in white-ball ICC men's tournaments

Virat Kohli acknowledging his hundred vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

Another significant milestone that Virat Kohli reached on Thursday was recording the most runs in the history of ICC white-ball matches. The ICC white-ball matches include fixtures at the ICC men's T20 World Cup, the ICC men's ODI World Cup, and the ICC men's Champions Trophy.

Known for dishing out miraculous performances in high-pressure encounters, Kohli has now clobbered 2,959 runs at an immaculate average of 67.25 runs across 67 limited-over ICC tournament matches.

Kohli has eclipsed Chris Gayle on the list, who was previously the highest run-getter, with his 2,942 runs in 82 innings.

Out of his 2,959 runs in white-ball ICC matches, Kohli has made 1,289 in ODI World Cups, while he has struck 529 and 1,141 runs in Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup matches, respectively.