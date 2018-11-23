5 memorable run chases of Virat Kohli

pramod rawat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 // 23 Nov 2018, 09:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli is considered one of the best batsmen in the world. He is often compared with Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root but his stats show that he is on another level. He is the only batsman in the world who averages over 45 in all three formats. In total, he has scored 62 international hundreds, highest by any current playing batsman in the world. He has scored 1000+ runs in last three consecutive calendar years.

He came into the limelight when he led team India to Under-19 World Cup glory. He made his debut at senior level against Srilanka at Dambulla, on 18th Aug 2008. He never looked back since then and has amassed thousands of runs. He has scored more than 10000 ODI runs in just 216 ODIs, at an astonishing average of 59.83. His stats in Tests and T20 are equally impressive as he possesses an average of 54 and 47 in the respective formats.

Here we look at his top 5 innings in successful run chases.

5. 107 vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, December 2009

The first hundred gives a special happiness to any batsman but it becomes more memorable if it turns out to be a match-winning knock. Virat Kohli scored his first hundred against Sri Lanka in 2009 and he was instrumental in chasing a tough target of 316 on the slow pitch of Eden Gardens.

4. 133* vs Sri Lanka at Hobart, February 2012

Kohli's unbeaten 133 off just 86 balls, against SriLanka at Hobert, is probably one of his best knocks in a successful run chase. What makes it more special is the way he hammered every bowler all over the ground. Lasith Malinga, one of the best Srilankan fast bowler, looked clueless against him in that match. Sri Lanka had scored 320 runs in 50 overs and to stay alive in the tournament, India were required to chase the target in 40 overs. With the brilliant inning by Virat Kohli, India chased down the target in only 36.4 overs.

1 / 2 NEXT