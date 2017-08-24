5 players fans would love to see play for World XI in the T20I series

These five players would be sensational in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan to held in September.

24 Aug 2017

Kohli is the No.1 ranked limited-overs batsman in the world

International cricket is finally returning to Pakistan. The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and the world XI is scheduled to take place in September. Some of the finest players in the world are set to take part and bring back international cricket to the country in some style.

Although the dates for the series have not been announced yet, plenty of names have already been floated around. Faf du Plessis is reportedly set to be the captain of the world XI side while several other stars including his compatriot Hashim Amla and World T20-winning England captain Paul Collingwood are also on the list. With the official announcement to be made before too long, let us take a look five players the fans would love to see in the World XI side that takes on Pakistan in Lahore.

Here are 5 players fans would love to see play for World XI in the T20I series against Pakistan:

Virat Kohli

Despite the rivalry between India and Pakistan, ask any cricket fan in the country and they will tell you that Virat Kohli is one of the players who they'd love to see play. Whether it is in Tests, ODIs or T20Is, the Indian captain is one of the few players who'd walk into any side and would be one of the first names when it comes to a World XI. Not for nothing is he the No.1 ranked ODI and T20I batsman in the world right now.

Kohli has played 300 international matches since his debut in 2008 and yet he hasn't played a single match in Pakistan across any format. While it would be great to see that change, especially with him turning out for a World XI to face Pakistan in Lahore, that is unlikely to happen.

If the tensions between India and Pakistan, which has seen the two countries not play each other apart from in international tournaments in this decade, isn't enough, India are playing Australia in five ODIs and three T20Is beginning on September 17. So he won't get the NOC required to take part in the three-match ODI series.