5 players Mumbai Indians signed but never played a game for MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League with five titles to their name.

The Mumbai-based team could not win a single trophy in the first five editions of the tournament, but once they ended their title drought in 2013, they became unbeatable.

MI won their remaining four championships in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. However, they failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021 despite being the two-time defending champions.

Ahead of IPL Mega Auction 2022, MI have retained the quartet of Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma.

Over the years, some big names have represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. However, there have also been some unlucky players who received a contract from MI but only warmed the benches for the team.

Here's a list of five such players:

#1 Krishnappa Gowtham - Won IPL 2017 with Mumbai Indians

Krishnappa Gowtham in action for India 'A' against England 'A'

Krishnappa Gowtham is one of the few players to have won the IPL with both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, though, the all-rounder has never played a game for either franchise.

While he won the trophy with CSK last year, he was with the Mumbai Indians in 2017. After winning the title with MI, Gowtham made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2018.

#2 Nicholas Pooran - Won IPL 2017 with Mumbai Indians

Nicholas Pooran is a wicket-keeper batter from West Indies

Like Krishnappa Gowtham, Nicholas Pooran got his hands on the IPL trophy before making his debut in the tournament. The Caribbean star won the title with the Mumbai Indians in season 10.

Pooran made his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings in 2019. He has been released by the Mohali-based franchise ahead of the mega auction.

#3 Josh Hazlewood - Joined MI in 2014

Josh Hazlewood is a fast bowler from Australia

Josh Hazlewood was the only player to win the ICC T20 World Cup and IPL last year. The Aussie pacer played a match-winning role for Australia and Chennai Super Kings in the two big competitions.

Not many fans would know that the Mumbai Indians were the first IPL franchise to sign Hazlewood. They acquired his services in 2014 but did not include him in the playing XI even once.

MI retained him in 2015. However, Hazelwood opted out to manage his workload.

#4 Axar Patel - Won IPL 2013 with Mumbai Indians

Axar Patel is the third player on the list to have first won the IPL championship with Mumbai Indians and then played his first match in the tournament. The Gujarat all-rounder was part of the MI squad that won IPL 2013.

A year later, he moved to the Punjab Kings and made an instant impact. Delhi Capitals have retained him ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

#5 Kuldeep Yadav - Joined MI as a 16-year-old

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the top spinners globally right now. However, back in 2012, the Mumbai Indians signed him as a teenager.

While Yadav did not play a single game for MI, he earned a lot of experience from that brief stint.

"In Mumbai Indians, I got exposed to playing with legendary players and that made me comfortable and mature as a cricketer. Rohit Bhai and Bhajju Pa were there too. So just by being with international players, I got to learn a lot of things," Kuldeep Yadav said on an episode of I Am AKnight last year.

Kuldeep has been released by KKR ahead of the mega auction. It will be interesting to see if he returns to MI after a decade.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar