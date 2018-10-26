×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

IPL 2019: 5 players SRH should sign in the auction

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.75K   //    26 Oct 2018, 11:01 IST

Will Varun Aaron make a comeback to IPL?
Will Varun Aaron make a comeback to IPL?

Sunrisers Hyderabad can be considered as the unluckiest team in the 2018 edition of the IPL. Despite finishing first on the points table, they couldn't make it count and lost their golden touch during the final phase of the IPL season.

Their failure to win the title can be attributed to their over-dependence on bowlers and lack of a reliable all-rounder. In order to win their 2nd IPL trophy, they have to revamp their batting line-up and also make some changes in their bowling attack.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's fortunes for the next season will heavily rely on the players they buy in this auction. The IPL 12 auction is going to be held on 16 December at Goa and Sunrisers Hyderabad might have already started working out their strategies for the IPL trade as well as the auction.

In this context, we take a look at the cricketers SRH should sign in the auction to win the title.

#5 Baba Aparajith

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2012 - Semi-Final: India v New Zealand
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2012 - Semi-Final: India v New Zealand

Baba Aparajith is one of the most consistent performers for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit. The middle-order batsman has been scoring runs for fun and has also made valuable contributions with the ball.

Baba Aparajith has plenty of experience as he has played for the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant and India A. He has the ability to play the big shots at will, irrespective of the opposition or bowler.

In addition to being a swashbuckling batsman, he is a great fielder and is also be a part-time bowler. He has scored more than a 3000 runs in first-class matches and also captains Thiruvallur Veerans in TNPL. He was also the highest run scorer for Tamil Nadu in 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season.

He can be the flawless middle-order batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad and can also be used effectively as a bowler in the powerplays.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Varun Aaron Shikhar Dhawan
Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
Opinion - Mumbai Indians should not buy Shikhar Dhawan in...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best team of must-be-retained players
RELATED STORY
5 players Mumbai Indians should sign in the IPL auctions
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Shimron Hetmyer could be the hottest property...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players SRH should buy in the trade
RELATED STORY
Shikhar Dhawan reportedly unhappy with SRH
RELATED STORY
Five players Mumbai Indians should get in the IPL trade 
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2018: Unsold XI
RELATED STORY
Mumbai Indians in touch with SRH to get Shikhar Dhawan in...
RELATED STORY
One player who each team should sign during the trade window
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us