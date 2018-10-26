IPL 2019: 5 players SRH should sign in the auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad can be considered as the unluckiest team in the 2018 edition of the IPL. Despite finishing first on the points table, they couldn't make it count and lost their golden touch during the final phase of the IPL season.

Their failure to win the title can be attributed to their over-dependence on bowlers and lack of a reliable all-rounder. In order to win their 2nd IPL trophy, they have to revamp their batting line-up and also make some changes in their bowling attack.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's fortunes for the next season will heavily rely on the players they buy in this auction. The IPL 12 auction is going to be held on 16 December at Goa and Sunrisers Hyderabad might have already started working out their strategies for the IPL trade as well as the auction.

In this context, we take a look at the cricketers SRH should sign in the auction to win the title.

#5 Baba Aparajith

Baba Aparajith is one of the most consistent performers for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit. The middle-order batsman has been scoring runs for fun and has also made valuable contributions with the ball.

Baba Aparajith has plenty of experience as he has played for the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant and India A. He has the ability to play the big shots at will, irrespective of the opposition or bowler.

In addition to being a swashbuckling batsman, he is a great fielder and is also be a part-time bowler. He has scored more than a 3000 runs in first-class matches and also captains Thiruvallur Veerans in TNPL. He was also the highest run scorer for Tamil Nadu in 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season.

He can be the flawless middle-order batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad and can also be used effectively as a bowler in the powerplays.

