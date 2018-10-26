5 players who can captain India after Virat Kohli

Abhishek R FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.98K // 26 Oct 2018, 14:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli's reputation as a captain doesn't match his reputation as a batsman

Virat Kohli’s captaincy has been a subject of much debate in recent times. Many believe that he might be the greatest batsman of this generation, but his tactical understanding of the game is not right up there with some of the greatest captains of the past and India might be better off with somebody else leading the side than him.

However with World Cup 2019 less than a year away, the chances are minimal that the Indian selectors will make any call regarding the captaincy and unless and until something bizarre happens suddenly, India is all set to go into the World Cup under Kohli’s captaincy. But if the Men in Blue don’t fare well in the showpiece event in UK, Kohli’s position as a captain could become vulnerable.

Here we look at the 5 players who might captain India in future if Kohli decides to relinquish captaincy, or the BCCI looks for other options.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has shown his captaincy credentials both in the IPL and international cricket

Rohit has captaincy credentials and everybody knows it. He has not only shown it at the IPL level with Mumbai Indians where he has won 3 IPL titles, but he has also captained India excellently as well whenever he has got the opportunity in Kohli’s absence. India has won two titles under him already, namely Nidahas Trophy and Asia Cup.

What goes in Rohit’s favour as a captain is his calm demeanour. He keeps his emotions in check even during the crunch moments of the game and thus remains in a better position to make correct decisions, unlike Kohli who is much more emotional and can sometimes get carried away in the heat of the moment.

1 / 5 NEXT