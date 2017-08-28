5 players whose extended stay in the team will always remain a mystery

The numbers of matches some of these players managed at the international level makes one wonder what the selectors were thinking.

by Pranjal Mech Top 5 / Top 10 28 Aug 2017, 11:06 IST

Imran Farhat was never cut out for the international level but received plenty of backing from selectors

The game of cricket has seen a number of legends but there has also been a number of players who failed to make the cut at the international level.

Not for lack of talent - but due to the inability to apply their skill set on the big stage. It is understandable that the selectors would like to back a player even if he fails to impress in a few outings as they believe in his potential.

However, there have been some instances where some players have enjoyed an extended run in the side despite doing little to deserve it.

Imran Farhat

Lack of talent has never been an issue for Pakistan and hence it is a big surprise that Imran Farhat enjoyed more than a decade of international cricket despite a string of mediocre performances.

As an opener, he did not possess the necessary technique to handle pace and was often found wanting against good bowlers.

He played as many as 40 Test matches as well as 58 ODIs for Pakistan, with a paltry average of 32 and 30.69 respectively.

For someone who played so many matches at the international level, the Pakistani selectors should have realised well before that Farhat was not destined to make the cut at the highest level of the game.