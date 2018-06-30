3 Reasons why Pakistan are the favorites to win the T20 tri-series

Commencing the T20 tri-series as favorites is a rare feat for Pakistan cricket. However, they deserve to be called favorites as their past performances has made them the number one ranked side in T20 cricket rankings.

Whether it is their batting, bowling or fielding, Pakistan’s T20 line-up is the strongest in all of the aforementioned departments.

While Australia will give some tough competition to Pakistan, Zimbabwe on the other hand will be easy to beat as not only they are a weak T20 side, but they are also missing their key players due to an ongoing pay dispute.

Hence, it’s a golden opportunity for Pakistan to win this T20 tri-series and continue their dominance as the number one ranked T20 side.

So here I present you with a number of reasons as to why Pakistan cricket team are the favorites and have a high chance to outplay Zimbabwe and Australia to win this series.

Fast Bowling Power

Amir - The Spearhead of Pakistan Bowling Attack

Speed, Precision and Ruthless pace. Pakistan’s current T20 pace attack has all of the aforementioned qualities in them. Moreover, on countless equations this attack has bailed Pakistan out of the jaws of defeat and put them on the doorstep of victory.

With the likes of Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf Pakistan's T20 fast bowling unit is the strongest if compared to Zimbabwe and Australian pacers.

With a total of 47 wickets to his name, Muhammad Amir and is a beast with the new ball and many a times has taken crucial breakthroughs in the form of quick wickets to put Pakistan on top.

On the other hand, there is no bowler more destructive with the old ball as Hasan Ali. The fast bowler has 23 wickets to his name and possesses the ability to swing the ball both ways thus making the batsman’s life a living hell.

Moreover, the young left arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi who rocked the Under-19 World Cup and PSL with his fiery pace will also pose threat if given a chance on green wickets.

Lastly, Rumman Raees’s exclusion from the squad will not be missed as Junaid Khan's return from injury and Usman Shenwari's inclusion in the squad will make it almost impossible for batsmen to survive this attack.