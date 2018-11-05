5 important goals that Virat Kohli can achieve on the tour to Australia

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 456 // 05 Nov 2018, 17:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is without a doubt one of the best batsmen in the present generation. He has outshone many of his contemporaries and teammates in the process of breaking one record after another.

2018, just like 2017, or the year before that, or the one before that, has been hugely successful for Kohli as far as his personal form is concerned. He even proved his detractors wrong with a successful tour of England this year, which came on the back of a disappointing outing last time around.

The Indian skipper is already among the great ODI batsmen of all time, and to back that up he became the fastest in the history of the game to cross the 10,000-run mark in white ball cricket. He also became only the first Indian and the 10th overall to score consecutive centuries in three matches.

On his 30th birthday, we look at five things that Kohli will look to achieve in the remaining two months of this calendar year.

#1 Scoring 3,000 international runs in a calendar year

Kohli could become the first to achieve this feat

Kohli has scored 2,411 runs across formats in the year 2018 and has the opportunity to cross the 3,000-run mark, something that no person in the history of the game has managed to do so far. The world record is currently held by the Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara who had scored 2,868 runs in the year 2014.

India are scheduled to play a three-match T20 series followed by a four-match Test essay in Australia, out of which three will be played this year. Moreover, Australia have been among his favorite opponents over the years.

It is clear, therefore, that there is ample opportunity for Kohli to achieve this feat.

1 / 5 NEXT