Rohit Sharma is a legend, especially in the ODI format where he has scored three double centuries, a feat that no other cricketer has achieved in the said format. Even in T20Is, he has scored four centuries, the highest in the said format by any cricketer.

Apart from his batting skills, he enjoys a successful record in his short stint as an Indian skipper and for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, where he has guided the franchise to five title wins.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has an incredible fan base around the world. Here is a look at five instances when a fan invaded and obstructed the field to meet the Indian skipper.

# 1 India vs New Zealand- Raipur 2023:

Team India were at their dominant best in the second ODI against New Zealand in the ongoing series between the two teams. The Kiwis were bundled out for 108 after being put into bat by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Team India chased the target with ease in 20.1 overs and Rohit was the top scorer in the match, scoring 51 runs.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The happiness on the kid's face while hugging Rohit Sharma was wholesome. The happiness on the kid's face while hugging Rohit Sharma was wholesome. https://t.co/ePzhM7Lz01

During India's innings, a young boy managed to breach security, ran straight to Rohit, and hugged him. Security rushed to the scene. The Indian skipper, however, told them not to take any action on the young boy as he was a kid. Such a gesture by the Indian captain earned him huge praise from everyone.

#2 India vs Zimbabwe- Melbourne 2022:

India outplayed Zimbabwe in their last group match during the T20 World Cup 2022. The said game witnessed more than 82,000 spectators cheering the teams. Team India won the game easily by a margin of 71 runs.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A fan invaded the field today to meet Rohit Sharma, he was in tears when he came close to Rohit.



The fan has been fined 6.5 Lakhs INR for invading the field. A fan invaded the field today to meet Rohit Sharma, he was in tears when he came close to Rohit.The fan has been fined 6.5 Lakhs INR for invading the field. https://t.co/CmiKIocTHf

However, there was an incident that took place during the match that became a talking point. A young fan managed to run through security to meet Rohit Sharma. However, before he came close to the Indian skipper, security personnel caught hold of him. The fan was in tears and was thereafter fined a hefty sum of INR 6.5 lakhs for invading the pitch.

#3 India vs South Africa- Pune 2019:

In a Test match against South Africa in Pune in 2019, a fan ran to the ground towards Rohit Sharma, who was fielding in the slips, and tried to touch his feet. Rohit went down to stop him and soon the security rushed to the scene and took the invader out.

The lapse, on part due to security, was hugely criticized by Sunil Gavaskar, who was on air during the invasion incident.

#4 India vs New Zealand- Ranchi 2021:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A die hard Rohit Sharma fan in Ranchi. A die hard Rohit Sharma fan in Ranchi. https://t.co/FyoE2BUZ5w

After team India's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, team India's next assignment was a T20I series against the Kiwis. India won the said series by a margin of 3-0.

In the second T20I in Ranchi, the Indian skipper blasted 55 runs from 36 balls, including five sixes. During New Zealand's innings, Rohit Sharma was fielding on mid-on when a fan invaded the pitch and tried to touch his feet. This evidenced his popularity amongst fans across the country.

#5 Mumbai vs Bihar - Bengaluru 2018:

In a Vijay Hazare match between Mumbai and Bihar in Bengaluru in 2018, a fan ran onto the ground and touched Rohit Sharma's feet. The fan thereafter hugged Sharma and tried to kiss him. Rohit gestured him to leave the stadium and the fan in delight rushed back to the stands.

Mumbai beat Bihar easily by a margin of nine wickets in the said game.

