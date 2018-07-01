6 Cricketers from India's 2017 Champions Trophy Squad who could be ignored by the selectors for 2019 World Cup

The Indian Cricket team has grown leaps and bounds in the past decade. The team under the captaincy of Virat Kohli has been flawless and are currently standing on the first position in the ICC Test Rankings, second best in the ODI and T20 rankings.

Team India has also set a new benchmark in the fitness levels of the cricketers. Clearing the Yo-Yo test has been made mandatory for all cricketers. Some consistent performers like Ambati Rayudu and Sanju Samson have also found themselves out of the India and India A squad respectively after not being able to clear the Yo-Yo test.

For any cricketer, maintaining the consistency is a bigger task rather than representing their country at the topmost level. While some Indian stalwart cricketers like Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been epitomes in achieving that, some of the cricketers failed to keep the momentum going and have been nowhere in getting call-ups any more.

Here, we take a look at the Indian test cricketers from India's 2017 Champions Trophy who have gone off the radar in the recent times.

#6 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav's constant injuries have led to his downfall.

Kedar Jadhav, India's multi-utility player has had a tough time in his cricketing career since the start of 2018. From being a regular in the squad to nowhere, he hasn't had fruitful performances to his name.

Though he can play some big match-winning performances and scalp wickets with his off-spin during the middle-overs, his fitness levels have always come under scrutiny. Also, the chances look slim for the aggressive batsman as Dinesh Karthik and Kl Rahul have become strong contenders for the 4th and 5th position in India's batting line-up.

He last played for India in the ODI series against South Africa and was subsequently dropped for the Nidahas Trophy due to a string of sloppy performances. As Jadhav is 33 years old and an injury-prone cricketer, India wouldn't inherit a trial-and-error method for selecting Jadhav for World Cup.