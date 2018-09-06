Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
8 Reasons why Yuvraj Singh can still make it to the World Cup 2019 squad

Kartikeya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
23.49K   //    06 Sep 2018, 18:32 IST

One major reason many cricketing experts and fans are backing Yuvraj Singh's inclusion in next year's World Cup is his amazing track record in tough situations. In his 18-year international career so far, he has time and again proved that he can create victories for India out of lost causes. Unarguably Indian cricket's biggest match-winner, there is still a good chance that the selectors will consider his selection for the World Cup. Let us have a look at the reasons why he can prove to be a handy choice for cricket's biggest tournament.

#1The Unsettled No. 4 Slot

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
Yuvraj Singh could be the man who could stabilize India's shaky middle order

In the last two years, India have struggled to find an established middle order. Even in this phase, Yuvraj has averaged considerably higher than all the other batsmen India have tried out at the number 4 slot. With Dhoni also not remaining the same force he once was, India need someone who can anchor the innings in the middle order.

Most of the players who have been tried out at this position have the reputation of being dashers. But with India having to play all nine opposition teams before the knockouts in testing conditions, they cannot experiment anymore and need someone who has seen it all - and who better than Yuvraj.

While Yuvraj has enjoyed good batting partnerships with Kohli and Dhoni, he can up the run rate once he is in fine form with ease. Also, Yuvraj was an integral part of the team till last year, and will most probably retire after the World Cup. Frankly speaking, the team needs him more than he needs to be playing in the team.

