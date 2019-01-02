×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

A far cry from animosity: Pant left holding the Paines' baby

Associated Press
NEWS
News
279   //    02 Jan 2019, 13:47 IST
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — It turns out, they were just kidding.

Some light has been shed on the on-field banter between rival wicketkeepers with an Instagram post by the wife of Australia captain Tim Paine praising India's young gloveman Rishabh Pant as the "Best babysitter."

Bonnie Paine's post, and photo of Pant holding the baby, Charlie Paine, while the two teams visited the Australian prime minister's residence on New Year's Day has been widely shared on social media by the likes of the International Cricket Council and legendary spin bowler Shane Warne.

Banter between players has long been a factor in international cricket and is referred to in Australia as sledging, but it sometimes goes too far.

Some Australian teams have been criticized in the past for crossing the boundary with their sledging, and there has been animosity between Australian and Indian players on previous tours.

Audio of some of the verbal exchanges between Paine and Pant in the third test in Melbourne last week was broadcast live.

Paine at one stage raised Pant's omission from India's limited-overs squad, suggested his younger rival would have enough spare time as a result on his "holiday" to babysit his children and join one of the franchises in Australia's Big Bash Twenty20 league.

"You can come over for dinner. Do you babysit? I'll take my wife to the movies, you can look after the kids?" Paine was heard to say on the TV broadcast.

Pant responded by questioning Paine's appointment as Australia's "temporary captain" in the aftermath of a ball-tampering scandal in March that led to 12-month bans for then Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.

Advertisement

India leads the four-match series 2-1 and needs only to avoid a loss in Sydney in the last match starting Thursday to secure its first ever test match series win on Australian soil.

Clearly, neither Paine nor Pant wanted any negative sentiment to fester.

Paine referred to the Instagram post on Wednesday, commending Pant's good humor.

"He was a good sport about it, and he is on the field too," the Australian Broadcasting Corp. quoted Paine as saying. "A fair bit's been made of a bit of banter between two wicketkeepers that's been pretty light-hearted."

Associated Press
NEWS
Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the...
RELATED STORY
You sledge right: Australian PM shares a light moment...
RELATED STORY
Ashwin set to return from injury, Pant babysits Paine's...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant: Solution for Middle-Muddle or Power-packed...
RELATED STORY
Shubman Gill vs the world: When will the talented...
RELATED STORY
5 surprises from the limited over squad selected
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant is right: Cheteshwar Pujara is a...
RELATED STORY
Mayank Agarwal: Everything you need to know about the...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant: The true heir to MS Dhoni's throne
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Sledging- The real playmaker
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us