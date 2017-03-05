A hundred lead for Australia terminal for India - Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell does not think India will be able to recover if they fall 100 runs behind in the second Test.

by Opta News 05 Mar 2017, 22:10 IST

Australia take on India on day two of the second Test in Bangalore

Australia will have the second Test against India wrapped up if they build a triple-figure lead on day three in Bangalore, says Ian Chappell.

After skittling India for 189 on day one, Australia reached stumps on Sunday at 237-6 courtesy of fifties from Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Marsh.

Matthew Wade and Mitchell Starc will be at the crease when play resumes on Monday, and former Australia captain Chappell said India must focus on the latter if they are to avoid falling 2-0 down in the four-match series.

"I see a dangerous period at the start of play for India, because Australia have now got their nose in front which allows them to play with a little bit more freedom," Chappell told ESPNcricinfo.

"And they've got the ideal bloke there at the moment in Mitchell Starc, we saw the damage he caused in Pune. India have got to get rid of him really quickly otherwise Australia could build up a lead of 100 or so.

"A hundred lead on this pitch, with the way India are currently struggling against spinners, that'll be terminal."

It is a sentiment that India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara may well share – he hopes to end Australia's first innings without conceding more than another 30 runs.

"If we can get them out for another 25-30 runs it will be great," Pujara told a media conference.

"We will focus on bowling right line and length and wickets will come. I think there is enough help from the pitch for the spinners and fast bowlers.

"The bowlers will have some plans tomorrow for Starc and Matthew Wade. We will think of what we could have done better but overall I feel we have bowled well."