A pair of pairs - Ducks all round as Du Plessis and Sarfraz make unwanted history

60   //    28 Dec 2018, 18:56 IST
DuPlessisSarfraz - Cropped
South Africa and Pakistan captains Faf du Plessis and Sarfraz Ahmed

Faf du Plessis and Sarfraz Ahmed secured an unwanted piece of history on Friday as both men bagged a pair in the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan.

For the first time in the longest format, the captains of both sides recorded a duck in each innings as the Proteas earned a 1-0 lead in the three-match series thanks to a six-wicket victory inside three days in Centurion.

Having won the toss on Wednesday, Sarfraz's Pakistan had first use of the SuperSport Park pitch but they were bundled out for just 181 - the touring skipper bowled by Duanne Olivier from just his fourth delivery.

Du Plessis suffered the ignominy of a golden duck when he edged Shaheen Afridi to gully in South Africa's response, and Sarfraz's pair was confirmed when he nicked to his opposite number in chasing a wide delivery from Kagiso Rabada in the second innings.

To complete the slice of history, Du Plessis hooked Shaheen to deep fine-leg when the hosts needed just 12 to win.

With Virat Kohli also making a duck for India against Australia at the MCG, Friday was not a day to be a Test captain...

