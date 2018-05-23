AB de Villiers retires: ABD's five best knocks in ODI cricket

The South African batsman has shocked the cricketing world by announcing immediate retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Rupin Kale FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 19:16 IST 2.75K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Superman from South Africa has drawn the curtains on his international career

In a decision that has sent shock waves over cricketing world, South African cricketer, AB de Villiers has retired from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

The talented batsman made his international debut for the Rainbow Nation back in 2004. Since then, he participated in 123 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for his country, scoring 47 international centuries with his powerful willow.

His majestic strokeplay will definitely be missed in world cricket going forward, especially considering the fact that he was still in prime form, in terms of his batting as well as fielding. The 34-year-old has been an immense servant for South African cricket over the years and the void that he has created in their national team will not be filled easily.

Let us reminisce over the best knocks played by the maestro in ODI cricket:

#5 South Africa vs Bangladesh, Paarl: 2017

The South African batsman's final ODI century eventually turned out to be his biggest ODI century - if that doesn't say anything about the timeless talent of this superstar, nothing ever will.

Coming in Number four after Faf du Plessis walked back to the pavilion with a duck, de Villiers did what he does the best: he enthralled one and all with his riveting strokeplay, making the Bangladesh bowlers, as well as the assembled audience, gasp for their breaths - albeit, for different reasons.

His incredible innings of 176 off just 104 deliveries was laced with 15 fours and seven sixes, creating a whirlwind of excitement amidst the Proteas fans. He was rightly adjudged Man of the Match for his incredible effort on the day.

"It felt like my first game again," he said after the match.

We all wish it was AB, we all wish it was!