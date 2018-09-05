AB de Villiers will play for RCB in IPL 2019 confirms franchise

AB de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year

After news that Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten will be part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coaching leadership team for IPL 2019, there is more good news for RCB fans. This comes courtesy of the confirmation that AB de Villiers will feature for RCB in the next edition of the IPL.

There were doubts about whether he would take part or not following his sudden retirement from international cricket earlier this year but RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala confirmed that he will be available for the franchise that he has played for since 2011 for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

“De Villiers will be available for RCB. We have stated our intentions on this matter in the past as well,” Sanjeev Churiwala said.

AB de Villiers had previously confirmed that he will continue to play in the IPL "for a few years" and the news from RCB chairman will come as music to the fans of the IPL side, who are still waiting for their maiden IPL triumph. Although the former South African captain started his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils, it is with the Royal Challengers Bangalore that he has earned a reputation of being one of the most explosive batsmen in the world.

Since moving to RCB in 2011, the 34-year-old has been incredibly consistent and is currently the third-highest run-getter for the side, behind only Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle. Overall, he has nearly 4,000 runs in the IPL at an average of almost 40 and a strike rate in excess of 150 with three centuries and 28 fifties.

According to reports, the 34-year-old has also expressed interest in taking part in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If he does take part, it will be his maiden appearance in the tournament and might serve as ideal preparation ahead of next year's IPL.