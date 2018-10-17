×
Abbas five-for torments woeful Australia as Pakistan take control

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    17 Oct 2018, 19:28 IST
Pakistan - cropped
Pakistan celebrate a wicket for Mohammad Abbas

Mohammad Abbas claimed a five-for before fifties from Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali put Pakistan in command of the second Test against woeful Australia on day two.

Pakistan bowled Australia all out for 145 – the last six wickets falling for just 70 runs – before establishing a 281-run lead by reaching stumps at 144-2 in their second innings.

Abbas took two wickets at the end of day one in Abu Dhabi and claimed a further three to finish with figures of 5-35 – his best return in his 10th Test after a prolific start to his career in the longest format.

Aaron Finch (39) top-scored for Australia in a miserable innings that saw Marnus Labuschagne (25) run out it unfortunate but comedic circumstances.

Abbas struck the final blow by ending Mitchell Starc's (34) valiant knock and, despite the early loss of Mohammad Hafeez (6), Fakhar (66) became just the fourth Pakistan batsman to record a pair of half-centuries on debut.

His 91-run partnership with Azhar (54 not out) got Sarfraz Ahmed's men back on track and put a second straight victory over Australia firmly within sight.

Abbas got Pakistan off to a strong start when he drew an edge from Shaun Marsh (3) that was taken at first slip in just his second over, and Travis Head followed for 14 in similar fashion to leave Australia on 56-4.

Bilal Asif (3-23) accounted for Finch before Starc's shot was tipped onto the stumps at the non-striker's end by Yasir Shah and Labuschagne was run out having failed to ground his bat.

Lyon got just two runs before falling to Asif and Abbas trapped Starc leg before following an unsuccessful review from Australia.

Their spirits were raised when Hafeez, who overcame an arm injury sustained on the first day, picked out Head at short cover off Starc (1-22) to ensure there was no extra reason to celebrate on his 38th birthday.

Fakhar brought up his fifty off just 53 balls but his excellent knock came to an end when Nathan Lyon (1-59) showed phenomenal reflexes to catch a powerful drive off his own bowling.

Haris Sohail escaped a couple of scares to make an unbeaten 17 off 50 deliveries and another disappointing day for Australia was summed up by a misfield enabling Azhar to reach his 29th Test fifty.

Australia thought they had Azhar lbw in the penultimate over the day but upon review the umpire's decision of not out could not be overturned because the batsman was more than three metres down the pitch, leaving them with plenty of work to do on day three.

Omnisport
NEWS
