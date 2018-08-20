Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Abhishek Nayar moves to Pondicherry

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
126   //    20 Aug 2018, 16:26 IST

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Veteran all-rounder Abhishek Nayar, who played 99 first class games for Mumbai, will turn up for Ranji Trophy debutants Pondicherry this season.

Nayar has moved to Pondicherry after getting an NOC from Mumbai.

"I was in talks with them (Pondicherry). On Saturday I took my NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association and this morning submitted it to the BCCI. So basically today I kind of hit the nail in the coffin," Nayar told PTI confirming that he will play for Pondicherry.

Nayar, 34, scored 5,627 runs in the 99 first class games with 259 being his highest score. He had hit 13 hundreds and 31 fifties and snapped 164 wickets with best figures of 7/131.

Nayar had earlier refused an offer to coach Pondicherry.

"No, it wasn't a hard decision," he said when asked how tough was it to shift from Mumbai.

"I just thought about it and wanted to be certain about what I am doing and how I can contribute to Pondicherry, so I took some time before taking a decision."

Nayar said he opted for Pondicherry as he did not want to take someone's place in a team.

"One of the reasons why I opted for Pondicherry is that I felt its a new team, new culture, I was not taking anyone place," he said.

"I wanted to go to a team where I didn't take someone's place. Even the players there, I feel will be happy."

Nayar had played his last first class match for Mumbai against Andhra at Ongole in November last year and now looks set to play his 100th first-class match for Pondicherry.

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that former India medium-pacer Avishkar Salvi and leg-spinner Praveen Tambe will be among the support staff for Pondicherry

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Puducherry appoint Avishkar Salvi as coach; Abhishek...
RELATED STORY
Abhishek Nayar named mentor as Kolkata Knight Riders...
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Karthik is still the same, nothing has changed:...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy: New season, new teams, and a revised format
RELATED STORY
5 overs in cricket that never seemed to end
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Team of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
As majestic as King Kohli: 10 similes that Virat personifies
RELATED STORY
Akshay Wadkar in for dope-tainted Abhishek Gupta after...
RELATED STORY
Abhishek Gupta suspended for doping violation
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018: Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 282/4 (94.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
LIVE
Day 3 | India lead England by 450 runs with 6 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
1st T20I | Today, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Afghanistan
Start delayed:
IRE VS AFG live score
GLO 127/10 & 61/6 (18.4 ov)
WAR 277/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Gloucestershire trail Warwickshire by 89 runs with 4 wickets remaining
GLO VS WAR live score
NOR 346/10
MSX 148/6 (41.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Middlesex trail Northamptonshire by 198 runs with 4 wickets remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us