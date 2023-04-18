ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 3, UAE vs Kuwait: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match three of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see United Arab Emirates (UAE) square off against Kuwait at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday in a Group B clash.

UAE recently featured in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier playoffs. They have been playing well recently. They will be high in confidence heading into the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. Muhammad Waseem will lead the team featuring a few experienced campaigners.

Kuwait, meanwhile, recently played in the Hong Kong OD Series. They qualified for the final but came up short against the hosts. In a close-fought contest, they lost by five runs.

Now the action shifts to the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, where Mohammed Aslam will lead the side. They beat Bahrain by one wicket in the warm-up game, chasing down 176 in the 41st over. They will hope to repeat that performance against UAE in their campaign opener on Wednesday.

UAE vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: UAE vs Kuwait, Match 3, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 19, 2023, Wednesday; 09:15 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

UAE vs Kuwait Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket is a wonderful one to bat on. Bowlers will have to be consistent with their lines and lengths.

UAE vs Kuwait Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 17 to 31 degrees Celsius.

UAE vs Kuwait Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Matiullah Khan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Kuwait

Mohammed Aslam (c), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammam Amin, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Shiraz Khan, Adnan Idrees, Parvinder Kumar, Usman Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan

UAE vs Kuwait Match Prediction

UAE have the edge in terms of experience, so it will be a real test for Kuwait. UAE have good balance in their ranks, so it won't be a surprise if they come out on top.

Prediction: UAE to win

UAE vs Kuwait Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

