Adelaide curator says he will leave 'some grass' for series opener

02 Dec 2018, 15:51 IST

Adelaide, Dec 2 (PTI) Curator Damien Hough has promised to leave some grass on the pitch for the series opener between India and Australia even though it will be a day affair, unlike the three day-night Tests played here in the past three seasons.

Hough had kept an extra layer of grass to increase the durability of the pink ball in day-night Test and he doesn't see the need for a change in the red ball Test beginning here Thursday.

"We won't do anything differently. The preparation will be the same. The only difference is we get the covers off earlier and we start earlier," Hough told The Weekend Australian.

"We do the same preparation for red-ball cricket and pink-ball cricket at Shield level. The best way to get an even contest is to leave some grass on there and get that balance between bat and ball. Right now, we really feel that this is where it's at for the pitch," he added.

The inaugural day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval had ended in three days while the second one was extended to four days. The third Test at the venue ended in the first session on day five.

If the curator rolls out a green top, it could suit the fast bowlers of both India and Australia.

The outcome of the first Test could set the tone for the four-match series.

India are eyeing their maiden series win in Australia while the hosts would want to get back to winning ways after enduring a prolonged dismal run in the absence of suspended Steve Smith and David Warner

