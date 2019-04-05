×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Afghanistan anger stars by switching captain before World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    05 Apr 2019, 19:34 IST
AsgharAfghan - cropped
Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have criticised the decision to end Asghar Afghan's stint as Afghanistan captain ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has brought Afghan's four-year captaincy across all three formats to a close, naming Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib and 20-year-old Rashid as the new skippers in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20s respectively.

The move comes less than two months before the start of Afghanistan's second World Cup campaign in England and Wales.

"The World Cup provides us with the opportunity to play against nine full members," ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli told ESPNcricinfo. "We thought it is a good time to introduce a change in leadership."

But young star Rashid and veteran Nabi - Afghan's predecessor, who captained the side at the 2015 tournament - are both unhappy with the call.

Rashid said in a Twitter post: "With all the respect to the selection committee, I strongly disagree with the decision as it is irresponsible and bias.

"As we have the Cricket World Cup in front of us, captain Asghar Afghan should remain as our team captain. His captaincy is highly instrumental for team success.

Advertisement

"With just months to go for such a mega event like the World Cup, changing the captain will cause uncertainty and also team morale will be affected."

Nabi, who shared Rashid's message, added in his own post: "Being a senior member of the side and having seen the rise of Afghanistan cricket, I don't think it's the right time to change the captain before the World Cup.

"The team has gelled really well under Asghar and I personally feel he is the right man to lead us."

Afghan, Nabi and Rashid were all included in a 23-man party for Afghanistan's training camp in South Africa, with the deadline for final World Cup squads to be named on April 23.

Afghanistan begin their campaign against Australia in Bristol on June 1.

Omnisport
NEWS
ICC World Cup 2019: Strongest Afghanistan Playing XI
RELATED STORY
The spectacular rise of Afghanistan in world cricket
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup, Team Stats: Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Where teams stand before the 2019 World Cup: Afghanistan and Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: The contest in numbers
RELATED STORY
5 Records held by Australia in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Biggest game-changer for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
3 World Cup-bound wicket-keepers who idolize MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Rahmat, Naib, Rashid given leadership roles for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
3 teams whom Afghanistan can beat at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 17
RCB 5/0 (0.4 ov)
KKR
LIVE
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Yesterday
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us