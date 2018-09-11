Player list announced for APL 2018

Pavan Suresh

Rashid Khan one of stars of APL 2018

The player list for the inaugural edition of Afghanistan Premier League has been announced. This tournament will be played from 5th October to 21st October 2018 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

The teams are based on the region of Afghanistan namely Balkh, Kabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar and Paktia. This tournament will have players from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and other countries taking part in this tournament.

Chris Gayle, Collin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Hafeez, Andre Russell are the major T20 players involved in this tournament. All these 5 sides will have great T20 players along with few T20I specialists. It will also include young talented Afghanistan players who would be keen to showcase their talent to the world.

All the matches would be played at Sharjah Cricket Ground. Like the other T20 leagues like CPL, BPL, BBL, IPL, this tournament will look to impress and create an impact on audiences coming into the ground.

Here we look at the list of players after the player’s draft.

Balkh

Chris Gayle ( Icon Player), Collin Munro, Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Bopara, Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Irfan, Ben Laughlin, Kamran Akmal, Qais Ahmed, Usman Ghani, Ikram Ali Khil, Ryan Ten Doeschate.

Kabul

Rashid Khan ( Icon Player), Laurie Evans, Javed Ahmadi, Farid Malik, Collin Ingram, Luke Ronchi, Hazrat Zazai, Sohail Tanvir, Wayne Parnell, Shahidullah Kamal, Muslim Musa, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Asghar Hotak,.

Kandahar

Brendon McCullum ( Icon Player), Sam Billings, Karim Janat, Najib Zadran, Paul Sterling, Wahab Riaz, Asghar Stanikzai, Tymal Mills, Iftikhar Ahmad, Hamza Hotak, Karim Sadiq, , Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Naveed.

Nangarhar

Andre Russell ( Icon Player), Mushfiqur Rahim, Najib Tarakai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, Mujeeb Zadran, Mitchell McClenghan, Mohammed Hafeez, Rahmat Shah, Naveen ul Haq, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane

Pakita

Shahid Afridi (Icon Player), Fahim Ashraf, Samiullah Shenwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Cameron Delprot, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Shahzad, Chris Jordan, Luke Wright, Azmatullah Gurbaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Calum McLeod.