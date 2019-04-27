×
Aim to win at least two of remaining three games: Iyer

IANS
NEWS
News
11   //    27 Apr 2019, 19:33 IST
IANS Image
Shreyas Iyer. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) After 14 points in their kitty from 11 games, Delhi Capitals need just one more win from their remaining three games to seal a play-off berth in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but skipper Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said that his sole focus will be to win at least two of them.

Delhi is set to host the bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday and Iyer made it clear that despite their opponents poor show, his side will not take the Virat Kohli-led side lightly. Bangalore has managed to win just four of their 11 games and have to win all of their games from here to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Speaking on the eve of the contest a confident Iyer, whose team is on the verge of making it to the next stage, said: "The job is still half done as we need to win at least one of the remaining three games. But our main aim is to win at least two games and that would be the benchmark we want to set for ourselves. Currently we are in a very positive frame of mind and hoping for a victory tomorrow."

When asked about the wicket factor, Iyer said it would be an advantage for his side as the pitch at Ferozshah Kotla and Chepauk stadium, where Delhi will take on hosts Chennai Super Kings on May 1, is of a similar nature.

"We are aware of the wicket and have a fair idea how it is playing. In all our remaining games (two in Kotla and one in Chennai), the wicket is quite same and that is something like a blessing in disguise in the current situation," he opined.

Iyer said that with many players leaving the league mid-way for their respective countries to prepare for the World Cup, starting May 30, it will give them an upper hand against Bangalore as their star all-rounder Moeen Ali has gone back to England.

"On a wicket like this, it would be an advantage for us as Moeen Ali will not be there in Bangalore's team and we will try to fully utilise it," Iyer said.

The Delhi skipper however said that he had no idea whether pacer Kasigo Rabada would leave for national duty or not.

Iyer added that despite being comfortably placed in the top four on the points table, his team takes every game as a do-or-die affair.

"It would be a do-or-die game for them (Bangalore) but we also play every match as a do-or-die one and think we are the underdogs. Ricky (Ponting) has always asked us to go in any match as the underdogs and I believe that gets the best out of everyone. We believe in each other's success and enjoy it so everything has gone well for us," the Delhi skipper said.

