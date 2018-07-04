Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ajay Ratra applies for Mumbai coach job

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
14   //    04 Jul 2018, 21:32 IST

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Former India stumper Ajay Ratra, from Haryana, has jumped into the race to become the new coach of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for the upcoming season.

The 36-year-old Ratra had played in six Test matches and 12 One Day Internationals for India, scoring 163 and 90 runs respectively.

But Ratra's first class record speaks volumes for him as a player.

In 99 first class matches, he had amassed 4,029 runs with the highest score of 204 not out.

"Among the applicants for the position of Mumbai Ranji coach is Ajay Ratra. He has made an application to the MCA on Monday," a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI today.

The race for the Mumbai coach could be a heated one with former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar also in the fray.

It is also understood that another prominent name in contention is former Mumbai wicket-keeper and batsman Vinayak Samant.

Samant is also a domestic bulwark, having played 101 first class matches, scoring 3,496 runs.

"Samant, Nandan Phadnis, Pritam Gandhe and Vinod Raghavan have also applied for the position of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy coach," the official said, adding Gandhe and Raghavan have also applied for the post of the coach of Mumbai Under-19 team.

While Phadnis is a former Maharashtra stumper, Gandhe, a right-handed batsman and an off-spinner, played for Vidarbha.

The cricket body will now short-list the candidates for the coach and interviews and presentations will be held on July 6, to be conducted by the Cricket Improvement Committee

5 Indian wicket-keepers who played less than 10 Tests
RELATED STORY
India's 2000 World Cup winning U-19 team: Where are they now
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who are remembered for just one...
RELATED STORY
Wicket-keepers who played for India after Nayan Mongia...
RELATED STORY
5 players Mumbai Indians should target for IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Indian internationals you didn't know who played for...
RELATED STORY
3 English batsmen Mumbai Indians should consider for next...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Is time running out for Mumbai Indians'...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for Sri Lanka in ODIs
RELATED STORY
"Living my dream by playing for Mumbai", says MI player...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 4 | Today
ZIM 162/4 (20.0 ov)
PAK 163/3 (19.1 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
1st Test
BAN 43/10
WIN 143/1 (49.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Drinks: Windies lead Bangladesh by 100 runs with 9 wickets remaining
BAN VS WIN live score
| Today
NOT 155/7 (20.0 ov)
WAR 159/2 (17.2 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 8 wickets
NOT VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us