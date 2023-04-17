"Ajinkya Rahane 2.0 is scary man"- Fans erupt as Rahane puts on a show for CSK yet again vs RCB in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane continued his sensational comeback with yet another impactful knock, this time against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.
Rahane walked out to bat when Chennai lost the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad early on. But once again, the veteran right-hander took down the opposition bowling with some aggressive intent and breathtaking shots, scoring 37 runs off just 20 balls. Although he couldn't score big, Rahane has ensured that CSK have another flying start.
Fans on Twitter were just mesmerized to see Ajinkya Rahane continue with his resurgence in the T20 format. Here are some of the reactions:
Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway gave CSK just the platform they needed
After losing the toss at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai seem to have had the understanding that they need to go harder as defending totals have been extremely difficult at this venue.
Losing Gaikwad early wasn't ideal, but Rahane ensured that Devon Conway carried on playing his shots at the other end. Runs started flowing from both ends as the duo added 74 runs for the second wicket. The RCB bowlers just looked clueless as whatever they tried was dealt with absolute classy strokeplay.
Although Rahane has been dismissed, Conway is still going strong and Shivam Dube has started well. The Super Kings would be keen to get to a total of around the 220-run mark just to give their bowlers that extra cushion that they need.
Playing XI of RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
