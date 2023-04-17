"Ajinkya Rahane 2.0 is scary man"- Fans erupt as Rahane puts on a show for CSK yet again vs RCB in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane continued his sensational comeback with yet another impactful knock, this time against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Rahane walked out to bat when Chennai lost the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad early on. But once again, the veteran right-hander took down the opposition bowling with some aggressive intent and breathtaking shots, scoring 37 runs off just 20 balls. Although he couldn't score big, Rahane has ensured that CSK have another flying start.

Fans on Twitter were just mesmerized to see Ajinkya Rahane continue with his resurgence in the T20 format. Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IPL2023 Rahane's refreshing intent only drives home the fact as to how gifted a strokemaker he is. Some beautiful shots today #RCBvsCSK Rahane's refreshing intent only drives home the fact as to how gifted a strokemaker he is. Some beautiful shots today #RCBvsCSK #IPL2023

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rahane in IPL 2023:



- 61(27) vs MI

- 31(19) vs RR

- 37(20) vs RCB



Chennai got Rahane for 50 Lakhs in the auction & he has been in some form. Rahane in IPL 2023:- 61(27) vs MI - 31(19) vs RR - 37(20) vs RCB Chennai got Rahane for 50 Lakhs in the auction & he has been in some form. https://t.co/F2ARzwYU3N

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rahane has scored 129 runs from just 65 balls so far in IPL 2023.



THIS IS INCREDIBLE. Rahane has scored 129 runs from just 65 balls so far in IPL 2023. THIS IS INCREDIBLE. https://t.co/AcNmqir09x

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Ajinkya Rahane’s strike rate this season is astonishing. Playing non stop domestic cricket does help… Ajinkya Rahane’s strike rate this season is astonishing. Playing non stop domestic cricket does help…

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #IPL2023 If Rahane continues this until the end of this season. Do we see him breaking into the Indian team again, maybe in World Cup too? #RCBvsCSK If Rahane continues this until the end of this season. Do we see him breaking into the Indian team again, maybe in World Cup too? #RCBvsCSK #IPL2023 https://t.co/wOficBKPHh

' @ashMSDIAN7 Ajinkya Rahane already in my all time CSK legends list, Hold this ffs who laughed at us when we picked him #RCBvsCSK Ajinkya Rahane already in my all time CSK legends list, Hold this ffs who laughed at us when we picked him #RCBvsCSK https://t.co/axlfLNK1BS

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Nah bro what is this Rahane transformation? We expected a Badrinath kind of saviour role and man's putting on a carry job like Raina instead. Nah bro what is this Rahane transformation? We expected a Badrinath kind of saviour role and man's putting on a carry job like Raina instead.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Many moons ago Ajinkya Rahane scored a 100 against RCB here but the level of elegance in his batting today is higher than what he exhibited on that day. Many moons ago Ajinkya Rahane scored a 100 against RCB here but the level of elegance in his batting today is higher than what he exhibited on that day.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan

What a turnaround Ajinkya Rahane 2.0 is scary manWhat a turnaround Ajinkya Rahane 2.0 is scary man What a turnaround 😂

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Couldn't enjoy Rahane Against Mumbai Indians that day but guy is so fresh after the break, playing some glamourous shots 🥵🥵🥵 Couldn't enjoy Rahane Against Mumbai Indians that day but guy is so fresh after the break, playing some glamourous shots 🥵🥵🥵

vishal dayama @VishalDayama bhai agar rahane aisa khel raha hai tu pujara kaisa khelega aur shiv sundar das toh kaisa kaisa khelega bhai agar rahane aisa khel raha hai tu pujara kaisa khelega aur shiv sundar das toh kaisa kaisa khelega

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Putting the ball out of the Chinnaswamy stadium. Rahane maintaining the CSK tradition. Putting the ball out of the Chinnaswamy stadium. Rahane maintaining the CSK tradition.

Manya @CSKian716 Probability of a batter hitting 5 consecutive sixes in the last over : 0.0016



Probability of Rahane hitting the roof at Chinswammy : 0.00000001



This is crazy lmao. Probability of a batter hitting 5 consecutive sixes in the last over : 0.0016Probability of Rahane hitting the roof at Chinswammy : 0.00000001This is crazy lmao.

Kartik Kannan @kartik_kannan #RCBvsCSK This will henceforth be known as Rahane Point. That Six over square has left a hole in the asbestos #Rahane This will henceforth be known as Rahane Point. That Six over square has left a hole in the asbestos #Rahane #RCBvsCSK https://t.co/SA7U9CxdFR

Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway gave CSK just the platform they needed

After losing the toss at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai seem to have had the understanding that they need to go harder as defending totals have been extremely difficult at this venue.

Losing Gaikwad early wasn't ideal, but Rahane ensured that Devon Conway carried on playing his shots at the other end. Runs started flowing from both ends as the duo added 74 runs for the second wicket. The RCB bowlers just looked clueless as whatever they tried was dealt with absolute classy strokeplay.

Although Rahane has been dismissed, Conway is still going strong and Shivam Dube has started well. The Super Kings would be keen to get to a total of around the 220-run mark just to give their bowlers that extra cushion that they need.

Playing XI of RCB vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

