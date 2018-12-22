×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Akshdeep Nath and Priyam Garg lead UP to 257/4 on Day 1

PTI
NEWS
News
17   //    22 Dec 2018, 20:26 IST

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Centuries by captain Akshdeep Nath and Priyam Garg helped Uttar Pradesh dominate the opening day of their Ranji trophy Group C encounter against Tripura here Saturday.

At stumps, Uttar Pradesh were 257 for 4 with Garg and Rinku Singh batting on 113 and 13 respectively.

Uttar Pradesh won the toss and decided to bat first, but the things didn't go as planned with the hosts struggling at 21 for three by the seventh over. Openers Samarth Singh (0) and Shivam Chaudhary (10) were dismissed cheaply followed by Umang Sharma (7).

Nath and right-hand batsman Garg anchored the Uttar Pradesh innings with a 201 runs partnership. Nath's 106 off 216 balls was studded with 12 boundaries and two sixes while Garg, who was unbeaten at 113, hit 12 fours and one maximum before the captain was trapped leg before by a Rana Dutta delivery in the 75th over.

For Tripura, Dutta and Saurabh Das both picked two wickets each with the former emerging as the more economical.

Brief Scores:

In Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh 257 for 4 in 86 overs (Priyam Garg 113 not out, Akashdeep Nath 106, Rana Dutta 2/26, SS Das 2/69)

In Jaipur: Haryana 118 all out in 36.2 overs (Harshal Patel 53 not out; Aniket Choudhary 5/45). Rajasthan 171 for 2 in 50.2 overs ( Mahipal Lomror 75 not out, Chetan Bist 61; Chaitanya Bishnoi 1/14)

In Guwahahti: Assam 175 all out in 50.2 overs (Biplab Saikia 41; Lakshay Garg 5/73)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 7, Day 1: Bowlers make impact...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 6, Day 4: Tripura, Vidarbha,...
RELATED STORY
Rift over Kohli's Asia Cup absence, Raina back as captain...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy Round 2 Day 2: Jharkhand beat Haryana,...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 6, Day 1: Sheryas Iyer 178...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Top 5 performances from Round 1
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: 4 uncapped big buys and other 10 big buys
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One expensive signing from each team who might...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 6, Day 2: Bihar and...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 3 Day 4: Haryana, Rajasthan,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us