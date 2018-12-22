Akshdeep Nath and Priyam Garg lead UP to 257/4 on Day 1

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Centuries by captain Akshdeep Nath and Priyam Garg helped Uttar Pradesh dominate the opening day of their Ranji trophy Group C encounter against Tripura here Saturday.

At stumps, Uttar Pradesh were 257 for 4 with Garg and Rinku Singh batting on 113 and 13 respectively.

Uttar Pradesh won the toss and decided to bat first, but the things didn't go as planned with the hosts struggling at 21 for three by the seventh over. Openers Samarth Singh (0) and Shivam Chaudhary (10) were dismissed cheaply followed by Umang Sharma (7).

Nath and right-hand batsman Garg anchored the Uttar Pradesh innings with a 201 runs partnership. Nath's 106 off 216 balls was studded with 12 boundaries and two sixes while Garg, who was unbeaten at 113, hit 12 fours and one maximum before the captain was trapped leg before by a Rana Dutta delivery in the 75th over.

For Tripura, Dutta and Saurabh Das both picked two wickets each with the former emerging as the more economical.

Brief Scores:

In Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh 257 for 4 in 86 overs (Priyam Garg 113 not out, Akashdeep Nath 106, Rana Dutta 2/26, SS Das 2/69)

In Jaipur: Haryana 118 all out in 36.2 overs (Harshal Patel 53 not out; Aniket Choudhary 5/45). Rajasthan 171 for 2 in 50.2 overs ( Mahipal Lomror 75 not out, Chetan Bist 61; Chaitanya Bishnoi 1/14)

In Guwahahti: Assam 175 all out in 50.2 overs (Biplab Saikia 41; Lakshay Garg 5/73)