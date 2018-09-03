Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Record-breaking Cook to end England cricket career

Associated Press
NEWS
News
176   //    03 Sep 2018, 18:00 IST
AP Image

England batsman Alastair Cook will retire from international cricket after this week's test against India, saying Monday there is "nothing left in the tank" after 12 record-breaking years in the team.

An elegant and gritty left-handed opener, Cook is leaving the international game holding a slew of national records in tests: most runs (12,254), most appearances (160), most centuries (32) and most tests at captain (59). He played in 158 straight tests — a world record — and captained England from 2012-17, during which the team won back-to-back home Ashes series and a first series victory in India in 27 years.

"The thought of not sharing the dressing room again with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision," the 33-year-old Cook said, "but I know the timing is right."

Cook has endured a lean summer at the top of the order for England, averaging only 15.57 in seven innings against India. But he stands sixth in the all-time list of leading test run-scorers, just above West Indies great Brian Lara, and needs 147 at The Oval to move past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in fifth place.

"He's probably not the most naturally gifted cricketer," former England captain Alec Stewart said, "there will be others with far more natural talent that haven't got the mental strength.

"The combination of what Cook has, both talent and mental strength, has meant he's played for a very long time and has broken every single record going."

Cook, who will play next summer for English county Essex, made his test debut in March 2006 as a late replacement for Michael Vaughan and made an unbeaten 104 in the second innings. He missed the third test of that series because of illness but hasn't missed one since.

He will be remembered, among other things, for the graceful way he often tucked the ball off his hips for a single. He had a rare ability to bat for long periods — he has five double-centuries in tests — without losing focus and concentration whatever the conditions. And he almost always pulled out a big score when it was most needed, for the team and also for himself to get over dips in form.

Cook surpassed his own mentor, Graham Gooch, when he exceeded 8,900 test runs three years ago and that meant so much. As a 7-year-old, Cook lined up to get Gooch's autograph outside Essex's ground and they went on to become close friends.

"Graham was my sounding board, especially in the early years of my career, spending hour after hour throwing balls at me with his dog stick," Cook said. "He made me realize you always need to keep improving, whatever you are trying to achieve."

England now faces the tough task of finding a replacement at the top of the batting order, with Cook having had 12 opening partners since Andrew Strauss' retirement in 2012.

"Alastair's selfless dedication to the England cause and his desire to succeed are an object lesson to any professional cricketer," ECB chairman Colin Graves said. "He fully deserves to be remembered as one of England's greatest ever cricketers."

Associated Press
NEWS
Alastair Cook: A flash in the Cook's pan
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook to retire after India series
RELATED STORY
England coach Trevor Bayliss backs Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
5 records of Sachin Tendulkar that Alastair Cook can break
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Alastair Cook stepping down was a good move
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Is Alastair being Over'Cooked'?
RELATED STORY
5 highest scoring Test innings of Alaistar Cook
RELATED STORY
Stats: Alastair Cook breaks Allan Border's all-time...
RELATED STORY
5 Test Legends who had a less successful career in ODI...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook named in the England Lions side to face...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
WAR 184/6 (68.0 ov)
DUR
Day 1 | Stumps: Durham elected to bowl.
WAR VS DUR live score
| 09:30 AM
GLO 208/7 (96.0 ov)
MSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Middlesex elected to bowl.
GLO VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us