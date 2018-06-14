Ali, Rashid set up England's 3-wicket win over Australia

LONDON (AP) — Spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid shared five wickets and set up England's three-wicket win over new-look Australia in the first one-day international on Wednesday.

Ali ran through the top order with 3-43 and Rashid took 2-36 as Australia was bowled out for 214 in 47 overs after it won the toss and elected to bat.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 62 and gave the total some respectability by sharing an 84-run sixth-wicket stand with Ashton Agar, who made 40.

A century stand between captain Eoin Morgan (69) and Joe Root (50) saw England cruising along at 153-3 before it lost three wickets in four overs and stumbled to 163-6 in the 32nd over.

But David Willey scored a career-best unbeaten 35 and guided England to 218-7 with six overs to spare as he raised the victory with a straight six off seamer Michael Neser.

"Very pleased, particularly with the bowlers, thought they did amazingly well," Morgan said. "The spinners turned the momentum in our favor, they've been a great combination for us in the middle. Moeen had a few left-handers to bowl at (and) he always gives you options, like Ben Stokes. He's had a great day."

Ali grabbed all his three wickets in his first five overs and when Rashid had Marcus Stoinis caught behind Australia slumped to 90-5 in the 20th over.

Ali had Aaron Finch caught at short third man off his fourth ball and then had Shaun Marsh clean bowled off a straight delivery before captain Tim Paine tried an ambitious sweep only to lob another gentle catch to Mark Wood at short third man.

Maxwell and Agar rebuild the innings with a half century stand before Australia lost its last five wickets for 40 runs with Liam Plunkett (3-42) picking up three of those wickets.

The slide started when Maxwell flicked Plunkett straight to Jonny Bairstow at midwicket and Agar was trapped leg before wicket by Rashid.

England, which suffered a shocking defeat against Scotland last Sunday, faltered early in its run-chase against Australian seamers Billy Stanlake (2-44) and Neser (2-46) and slipped to 38-3 in the eighth over.

Morgan, who hit 11 boundaries, and Root shared 115-run stand and put the chase back on track before both were caught behind. And in between those crucial wickets Jos Buttler, dropped early on by Paine, also offered a tame catch at mid on.

Willey ensured England didn't suffer another hiccup and took England home with 36 balls to spare for a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"England's batting line is really deep, a hard side to bowl, but our bowlers did a terrific," Paine said. "Our top four or five didn't get the job done. Maxi has been hitting the ball well in the nets and nice to see him translate that to the middle. Thought it was simple today, our top order didn't get the job done."