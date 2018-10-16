×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Always conducted myself with integrity, says Jayasuriya after ICC charge

PTI
NEWS
News
19   //    16 Oct 2018, 13:04 IST

Colombo, Oct 16 (PTI) Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya Tuesday refused to comment on the ICC's charge of non-cooperation in an ongoing anti-corruption probe but insisted that he has always conducted himself with "integrity and transparency".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday charged Jayasuriya for violating the anti-corruption code which deals with non-cooperation in investigations. However, he was not accused of indulging in any corrupt activity.

"...I am initially required to submit my response within 14 days. I am under strict legal advise that no comment is to be made in respect of the above charges as such a course would offend the ICC Rules," Jayasuriya said in a statement.

The 49-year-old, who served as Sri Lanka's Chairman of selectors besides being a former Parliamentarian, said he would comment further only after his response to the ICC is submitted.

"However, I am under advise to state that the above charges do not contain any allegations pertaining to match fixing, pitch fixing or any other similar corrupt activity," he said.

"I have always conducted myself with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport and I will continue to do so," he added.

The ICC did not specify the events that prompted its action against the celebrated cricketer, who is a World Cup winner and played 110 Tests and 445 ODIs.

However, a source in Sri lanka Cricket told PTI that Jayasuriya is in the line of fire for "trying to block" an ICC probe which began in 2015.

The investigation led to Galle curator Jayananda Warnaweera being banned for three years in 2016 for failing to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

The SLC source said when approached by the ICC, Jayasuriya refused to part with some information in his phone, which was sought by the governing body for its probe.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Sri Lanka's 2017 ODI home series against Zimbabwe, which the islanders lost, is under the ICC's scanner. Jayasuriya was into his second term as chairman of selectors at that time.

One of Sri Lanka's greatest cricketers, Jayasuriya was the player of the 1996 World Cup which is the country's first and only World Cup trophy. His Test career lasted over a decade.

He was the first player to score over 12,000 runs and capture more than 300 wickets in ODI cricket.

After signing off from international cricket, Jayasuriya also tried his hands at politics and in 2010 became an elected member of the Sri Lankan parliament, a stint which ended in 2015. He also served as a minister during the time.

In 2013, he became the selection committee's chairman for the first time. The tenure ended in 2015 after a string of failures by the Lankan team.

His second innings in the job, which began in 2015 itself, ended after the team's home series debacle against India in 2017

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sri Lanka cricket great Jayasuriya charged with corruption
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya charged by ICC with breaching...
RELATED STORY
Latest ICC rankings announced, Former Sri Lankan captain...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Batsmen with most sixes across three formats in...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when underdogs stunned the world in ICC...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest openers to 5000 ODI runs
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya - The all-rounder India always wanted
RELATED STORY
Strongest Test XI featuring the players from the top ten...
RELATED STORY
Sutherland: No corruption issues involving Australian...
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup: 5 times when favourites won the title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us